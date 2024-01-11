Koopmeiners brace fires Atalanta past Milan into Coppa Italia semis

MILAN, Italy - Teun Koopmeiners scored twice as Atalanta came back from a goal down to beat AC Milan 2-1 at San Siro in their Coppa Italia quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

Rafael Leao broke the deadlock for Milan just before halftime with an elegant first-time finish from Theo Hernandez's pass, but in a swift response, an unmarked Koopmeiners received a ball from Emil Holm near the edge of the box before guiding a low shot into the far corner.

Koopmeiners then completed the comeback for Atalanta in the 59th minute when he converted a penalty after Alex Jimenez fouled Aleksei Miranchuk.

Atalanta will play Fiorentina in a two-legged semi-final in April following Vincenzo Italiano's side's win over Bologna on penalties on Tuesday. REUTERS