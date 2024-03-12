Siya Kolisi still part of Springboks plans but Rassie Erasmus may opt for new captain

CAPE TOWN – Two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is playing excellent rugby for French club Racing 92 and will be considered for South Africa in 2024, although he may not lead the side, coach Rassie Erasmus said on March 12.

Erasmus left his role as director of rugby to return as head coach of the Springboks as they move towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and he has hinted that some of the “old guard” will be phased out over the next few seasons.

Eighteen of South Africa’s 33-player squad at the triumphant 2023 World Cup in France were over the age of 30, with Kolisi – the country’s first black rugby captain – turning 33 in June.

“Siya is playing some of his best rugby, but I prefer to have my captain locally-based as that allows for more interaction,” Erasmus said.

“This is a unique situation and I think he (Kolisi) will play some test matches, he certainly wants to, but we are not sure about the captaincy.”

Erasmus also said they outlined a timeline for each player when he was appointed coach six years ago.

“In 2018 we had a roadmap for the players and we said, ‘Where will this guy be in 2019, 2023 and 2027?’

“We know exactly which players can only last another year, and we have given them the task to help the youngsters before they leave.

“But it is a challenge to tell a player, ‘OK, you must stop now’. We have guys in their 30s who believe they can win another World Cup.”

One criticism of the Springboks between their World Cup successes in 2019 and 2023 was their relatively low win ratio of around 65 per cent as Erasmus and then head coach Jacques Nienaber chopped and changed players to develop squad depth.

But Erasmus believes this will be a vital component of building for the next World Cup and says they are not afraid to lose the odd test if it helps build a stronger side.

“Building a squad means giving young guys an opportunity and making sure we always improve on depth,” he added.

“By doing that you will lose a few test matches, but then we will have the answers when we get to the World Cup.

“I would rather win the World Cup than sit at an 85 per cent win rate in between.” REUTERS