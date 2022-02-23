Kok's suspension dates amended

After considering an application from apprentice jockey Simon Kok, the stewards have acceded to his request to start his two-day suspension for careless riding from this week, instead of next week. He will now miss this Saturday and next Saturday's Kranji race meetings.

Kok pleaded guilty to careless riding for permitting Basilisk to shift outwards near the 350m mark in Race 11 last Saturday.

As he was insufficiently clear, his action contributed to Harry Dream, Perfect and Knight Love being crowded and severely checked.

