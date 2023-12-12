Ko Jin-young to defend HSBC Women’s World Championship title in 2024 in Singapore

She beat Nelly Korda by two shots to become the second two-time HSBC champion after compatriot Park In-bee since the tournament was established in 2008.

“Singapore is truly an amazing city and every year we have the best time taking in the sights and enjoying world-class cuisine.

“I can’t wait to be back there in February and hopefully aiming for a third consecutive win.”

In May, Ko won the Cognizant Founders Cup for her 15th LPGA title and reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking from Korda.

The American would retake it after seven weeks but that stint enabled Ko to set the record for most weeks at No. 1. her 163 weeks surpassing Mexican great Lorena Ochoa’s 158 spent at the top.

Ko’s form in the second half of 2023 has been inconsistent.

The 28-year-old, with almost US$12 million (S$16.1 million) in career earnings, withdrew from the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in November due to a knee injury and has been plagued by wrist injury previously.

Speaking during The Annika tournament in mid-November when she finished tied-31st, which was also her last start of the season, Ko said a recent trip back home to South Korea helped her recharge as she “wanted space for myself far away from the golf course”.

With a two-month window before the 2024 season starts with the Jan 18-21 Tournament of Champions in Florida, it is hoped Ko will be back healthy and fired up when she arrives chasing a hat-trick in Singapore.

HSBC Singapore chief executive Kee Joo Wong said the bank “is committed to opening up a world of opportunity for women in sport and to bringing the best of the world to Singapore”.

He added: “Against the backdrop of Singapore, recognised as one of the world’s most dynamic cities, this world-class tournament finds the perfect stage at Sentosa Golf Club, and we couldn’t be more excited for the 2024 edition.”

The US$1.8 million (S$2.4 million) tournament is the fourth stop on the 2024 LPGA schedule, which will include 35 events and a record US$118 million in prize money.

Golf fans here can also look forward to more world-class events after the HSBC tournament. It is followed by the March 21-24 DP World Tour’s Singapore Classic and May 3-5 LIV Golf Singapore.