Knee injury could rule Springboks captain Siya Kolisi out of World Cup

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa captain Siya Kolisi could miss the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after injuring his knee in a United Rugby Championship match against Munster at the weekend.

A South African Rugby Union insider said on Monday that the 31-year-old World Cup-winning skipper had seen specialists and will seek further opinion before a decision is made.

“Should surgery be recommended and Siya agrees, he will almost certainly not be able to play again this year,” the source said.

“The alternate is to let the injury heal and that could take about four months – meaning he would be out of action until September.”

That would rule him out of Rugby Championship matches in July against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina. The tournament has been reduced to a single round this year because of the World Cup.

It would also prevent Kolisi facing Argentina, Wales and New Zealand in warm-up matches before the 20-nation World Cup kicks off in Paris on Sept 8.

The Springboks begin their World Cup defence against Scotland in Marseille on Sept 10 and also face Ireland, Romania and Tonga in Pool B.

South African media reports said the flanker suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL), forcing him to retire early in the first half in Durban.

It was the last home match in Sharks’ colours for Kolisi, who is scheduled to join French Top 14 club Racing 92 after the World Cup.

An Instagram message by Kolisi’s wife on Monday asked friends and followers to pray with her family, but she did not mention the knee injury.

“Hey friends! Believing for a miracle. Would really appreciate if you could take a minute out (of) your day to pray with us,” wrote Rachel Kolisi.

Kolisi became the first black captain of the Springboks – a team restricted to white players for decades – when he led the green and gold against England in 2018.

As South Africa flew to Japan for the 2019 World Cup, not even their most partisan supporters believed they would return with the Webb Ellis Cup.

An opening-match loss to New Zealand confirmed those reservations, but it was to prove no more than a bump on the road to glory.