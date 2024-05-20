Klopp gives sport a joyous authenticity

Some grim days it feels as if idealism in sport is coming apart at the seams. It’s become a place of increasing pettiness. It rarely speaks a language beyond winning. It still hasn’t shrugged off race. It is stained by corruption. It has a “for sale” sign dangling outside most doors.

Yet sport somehow always offers slivers of redemption. It might come through a losing and laughing Aryna Sabalenka. Or Xander Schauffele, who waits and waits and waits to win a Major and finally does with the last shot of the PGA Championship. Or the son of a travelling salesman from Stuttgart who transports joy to a seaport in north-western England.