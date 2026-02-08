Kiwi jockey Opie Bosson hits century of Group 1 wins with Legarto

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jockey Opie Bosson celebrating after Legarto brings up his 100th Group 1 win in the Herbie Dyke Stakes (1,400m) at Te Rapa racecourse on Feb 7.

– It was apt for Opie Bosson to bring up his 100th Group 1 win on Legends Day at Te Rapa racecourse.

The 45-year-old became just the third Kiwi jockey, and first New Zealand-based hoop, to bring up the milestone win after he piloted the Ken and Bev Kelso-trained Legarto to victory in the NZ$700,000 (S$535,000) Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (1,400m) on Feb 7.

He joins Sydney-based Kiwi James McDonald (124) and former jockey Jim Cassidy (104) with that achievement.

Bosson was rapt to reach the mark after returning from retirement just over six months ago, with the record firmly in his sight.

“It is just huge,” said Bosson, who also pulled off a treble aboard Miss Jones and Egyptian Queen at the meeting.

“It has taken a lot of hard work out at Te Akau Stud with (Te Akau Racing principal) David Ellis. A lot of people have been involved, (trainer) Stephen Autridge has been like my rock the whole way through, and I am pleased to have finally got it.”

Bosson struggled to single out a highlight among his many accolades, but said his victory aboard Legarto now stands out as one of the best.

“There have been many highlights and to get the 100th today is right up there,” he said.

“12 months ago, I gave up on 99 and when I came back, this was the main goal.

“To finally get it (is great) and I feel like I am back to riding close to my best. I am pretty happy.”

Bosson, who rides track work regularly for the Kelsos at Matamata, was pleased to bring up the milestone on one of their horses.

“I don’t have many rides for them (Kelsos). I ride a lot of their good horses in their main gallops,” he said.

“It is pretty special to ride my 100th Group 1 for Ken and Bev. They are lovely people and I owe them heaps.”

Ken Kelso also cut an emotional figure after the race, with his wife and training partner unable to be on the tracks to enjoy the occasion with him.

“It is very special. It is just a crying shame Bev can’t be here to witness it,” he said.

“I know it is Opie’s 100th Group 1, but it is our 15th.”

While Legarto had her detractors following a series of winless runs, she was backed down to $18 for the Herbie Dyke Stakes, and Kelso was pleased to prove her doubters wrong.

“When she loomed up, I thought she would be hard to beat,” he said.

“Everyone had written her off but she is an Australian Group 1 winner and you can’t take that away from her.

“It’s a great satisfaction. She has had a few setbacks, she did a tendon and had a lot of time off, and she had a foot problem this time with her heel.

“She hasn’t been going bad races, but she still has been running thirds and fourths.

“She was back on a good deck today at Te Rapa, which she loves, so she was always a chance.”

Now a winner of 11 races, including four at elite level, the Proisir six-year-old mare will get another chance to add to that record at Ellerslie next month.

“She will have to go to the Bonecrusher at Auckland, which she is not too fond of. We will just take a deep breath today and savour the moment.”

The Group 1 Bonecrusher New Zealand Stakes (2,000m) will be held on March 7.

Te Rapa trainer David Greene’s First Five ($36) took out back-to-back Group 1 victories in the NZ$500,000 BCD Group Sprint (1,400m).

The Almanzor five-year-old gave Greene his first elite-level success when he won the Telegraph (1,200m) at Trentham on Jan 3.

LOVERACING.NZ