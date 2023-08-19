Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder scores Olympic quota spot for Singapore

SINGAPORE – Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder secured a quota spot for Singapore at the 2024 Paris Olympics after placing second at the end of the opening series in the Sailing World Championships.

After 20 races over five days at the Hague, the Netherlands, Maximilian’s 23 nett points in the opening series saw him finish second, earning him a direct spot in the final on Saturday alongside leader Toni Vodisek (22 points) from Slovenia.

The 16-year-old’s direct qualification into the final guarantees him a top-four finish at the world meet, where eight berths for the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games are up for grabs.

The other two kitefoilers in Saturday’s final will be decided in the semi-finals, which take place earlier in the day.

This is the latest achievement for Maximilian, who in July won his third straight title at the Formula Kite Youth World Championships.

The teenager is the first sailor to secure a quota spot for Singapore at the 2024 Olympics.