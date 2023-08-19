Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder scores Olympic quota spot for Singapore

SINGAPORE – Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder secured a quota spot for Singapore at the 2024 Paris Olympics after placing second at the end of the opening series in the Sailing World Championships.
After 20 races over five days at the Hague, the Netherlands, Maximilian’s 23 nett points in the opening series saw him finish second, earning him a direct spot in the final on Saturday alongside leader Toni Vodisek (22 points) from Slovenia.
The 16-year-old’s direct qualification into the final guarantees him a top-four finish at the world meet, where eight berths for the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games are up for grabs.
The other two kitefoilers in Saturday’s final will be decided in the semi-finals, which take place earlier in the day.
This is the latest achievement for Maximilian, who in July won his third straight title at the Formula Kite Youth World Championships.
The teenager is the first sailor to secure a quota spot for Singapore at the 2024 Olympics.
At the Tokyo Olympics, Singapore was represented by four sailors: Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low (49erFX), Ryan Lo (Laser) and Amanda Ng (Windsurfing).
Lo also stands a chance to earn a spot at the Paris Olympics at the ongoing world championships.
With two races to go, the ILCA 7 sailor, who made his Olympic debut in Tokyo, is 26th and sits just outside the qualification criteria.
The top 16 nations will earn a berth for their countries at the Olympics, with each national Olympic committee allowed to enter only one boat per event.
Apart from Maximilian, swimmer Jonathan Tan has also qualified for the Olympics after meeting the qualifying mark in the 50m freestyle at the SEA Games in May.