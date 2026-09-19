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Asian Games: Kit blunder forces India to change male flagbearer

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Thrower Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be replaced by kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat as India’s male flagbearer at the Asian Games’ opening ceremony on Sept 19. 

Thrower Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be replaced by kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat as India’s male flagbearer at the Asian Games’ opening ceremony on Sept 19. 

PHOTO: REUTERS

India have replaced their male flagbearer in the Sept 19 Asian Games opening ceremony in Nagoya, Japan, because the original choice, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, has not received his official ceremonial kit and cannot attend the event, media reports said.

Toor, who is aiming for his third straight Asian Games gold in shot put, will be replaced by kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat as the male flagbearer.

Shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, is the female flagbearer.

“I’m told that my kit will reach at 3pm at the airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my kit from airport on time will be very difficult. So, I’ve told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I’m not coming for opening ceremony,” news agency PTI quoted Toor as saying.

“My kit is lying in India ... IOA told me yesterday about me becoming flagbearer. Otherwise my coach, who reached here yesterday, could’ve picked it up for me.”

The IOA said in a statement that 31-year-old Toor would not be able to be India’s flagbearer “due to a technical issue”. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.