Kisshoten can rule in Grade 2 Ipi Tombe Challenge

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) INSPIRATION has finished second in consecutive course-and-distance maiden races recently, so she would not be winning out of turn.

(3) TAKING A RISK fits a similar profile after filling the runners-up berth in back-to-back recent outings.

(2) PRINCESS OF ALL has the form and experience to acquit herself competitively too.

(10) RUBY FROM HEAVEN and (7) GIRL IN VERDITE appeal most of the remainder.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(4) QUEVANO stayed on to finish fourth on debut as a 2YO and would have come on with that experience. She has not been seen since and is open to any amount of improvement after a 560-day absence, so it may pay to follow her progress.

(7) MAGIC CARPET RIDE is better than her last-start run suggest, and she could make her presence felt on earlier form.

Newcomer (6) TROMBOLINES need not be special to have a say in the outcome either. Watch the betting.

(8) WINTER BELLE is better than her last run. Keep an eye on her.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) AQUARIUS has shown promise in two introductory sprints, but on pedigree, she could be even better stretching out to this trip. Big chance.

(2) DELAWARE RIVER has finished close-up in three recent outings so she would not need to improve a great deal to open her account.

(10) PALACE SCRIPT did not go unnoticed from the widest gate over the track and trip last time and should be more competitive from gate 1.

(3) TRULY MAGICAL completes the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) SHADOWFAX was dropped out from the widest draw before running to finish a commendable fourth in a Grade 2 race over 1,600m last time on Nov 29 and a repeat of that effort should suffice in this.

(6) ONE EYE ON VEGAS was touched off in a competitive 1,160m sprint last time and will play a leading role if he runs to that form again.

(1) ARISTOTLE and (5) ELEGANTRIX are better than their last starts suggest and will likely have a say if bouncing back to their earlier form.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) MONKEY PUZZLE finished second behind an unbeaten prospect at this level last time on Nov 23 and a repeat of that performance off a two-point higher mark could suffice.

Last-start winner (3) CLARKSON and the recently gelded (1) BUDDY BOY would make life difficult for the selection should they run up to their best.

(12) CARNELO is closely matched on the form of that recent meeting so he should be competitive if he overcomes a wide draw.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(2) CORRUPT and (3) DOUGLAS DRAGON are competitive off their current marks and effective over this trip.

(4) DUAL PROPHECY and (6) TITANS OF WAR have form up to 2,000m, but could have more to offer over this extended trip, especially off their current ratings.

(7) CHABAL has no stamina doubts and is capable of getting involved too.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(1) TEO TORRIATTE is held by (2) ROYAL INVITATION on the form of their 1,800m meeting last month, but is capable of turning the tables over this extended trip given six of her seven wins have been over the 2,000m and beyond.

(3) POPLAR PARK is unbeaten over 2,400m and could play a leading role too.

The consistent (6) AZALEAS FOR ALL has the means to make her presence felt.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Last-start Listed winner (3) KISSHOTEN has her form franked after the runner-up Mocha Blend landed the Grade 1 Summer Cup (2,000m) on Nov 29. A hat-trick of wins is on the cards in the Grade 2 Ipi Tombe Challenge.

Trainer Sean Tarry’s pair of (2) CALLMEGETRIX and (5) RODEO DRIVE are closely matched on the form of their 1,450m Grade 2 meeting last time. Both have the means to fight out the finish.

Fellow recent scorer (4) MINOGUE remains competitive off an unchanged mark.

Race 9 (1,160m)

(2) SPLITTHEEIGHTS confirmed the promise of his 1,160m debut by improving to win a lucrative course-and-distance maiden last time, and he could follow up with improvement on the cards.

(6) ANTONIO GAUDI is a consistent hard-knocker with the form and experience at this level to be competitive.

(10) Quiet Winter is a talented 3YO filly who scored her maiden victory last time over this trip. She is capable of two in a row.

The honest (11) SPY STORY also has the form and experience to fight out the finish. Watch him.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(2) TOP DIVISION and stablemate (4) BANYAN were closely matched on the form of a recent 1,000m meeting at a higher level when they finished fourth and third respectively. The former has a bit to find on that form but is weighted to turn the tables on 0.5kg better terms.

(3) TWENTYTWENTYVISION had legitimate excuses for a disappointing 11th last start but, on the strength and consistency of his earlier form, he will be more competitive with blinkers refitted. An each-way chance.

The hat-trick seeking (8) OLD FASHIONED and lightly raced (7) ONE TIGER complete the shortlist.