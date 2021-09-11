Sporting Life

Kipchoge's sage advice: Finish what you start

Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A conversation with the fastest man on the planet across the longest traditional distance involves a few things. First, Eliud Kipchoge, who once ran the marathon distance of 42.195km in the preposterous time of under two hours, will make you laugh. Usually in disbelief at the very absurdity of what he does.

Take a sample.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 11, 2021, with the headline 'Kipchoge's sage advice: Finish what you start'. Subscribe
Topics: 