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Kipchoge wins first marathon in three years in Melbourne

Oct 11 - Kenya's twice Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won the Melbourne Marathon in a course record of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 10 seconds on Sunday, claiming his 17th win over the distance at age 41.

• Kipchoge is attempting to run a marathon on all seven continents over two years, having launched his continental campaign at the Cape Town Marathon in May.

• Sunday's win was his first in three years, after he won Berlin in 2023 for a record 11th title at the majors.

• Australian Thomas Do Canto finished second behind Kipchoge at 2:10:35 while compatriot Reece Edwards was third at 2:14:33.

• New Zealand's Camille French won the women's race in 2:28:25, followed by Australian Sinead Diver at 2:28:49 and Nichola Sheridan of Ireland at 2:29:13. REUTERS