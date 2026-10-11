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Kipchoge wins first marathon in three years in Melbourne

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FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Sydney Marathon - Sydney, Australia - August 31, 2025 Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge reacts after the Sydney Marathon REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Sydney Marathon - Sydney, Australia - August 31, 2025 Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge reacts after the Sydney Marathon REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

Oct 11 - Kenya's twice Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won the Melbourne Marathon in a course record of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 10 seconds on Sunday, claiming his 17th win over the distance at age 41.

• Kipchoge is attempting to run a marathon on all seven continents over two years, having launched his continental campaign at the Cape Town Marathon in May.

• Sunday's win was his first in three years, after he won Berlin in 2023 for a record 11th title at the majors.

• Australian Thomas Do Canto finished second behind Kipchoge at 2:10:35 while compatriot Reece Edwards was third at 2:14:33.

• New Zealand's Camille French won the women's race in 2:28:25, followed by Australian Sinead Diver at 2:28:49 and Nichola Sheridan of Ireland at 2:29:13. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.