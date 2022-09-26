Kipchoge still feels young after record

BERLIN - Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2hr 1min 9sec to shave half a minute off his previous world best set in the German capital in 2018.

The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own, setting a blistering pace along the flat inner-city course on an overcast day to cement his status as the greatest marathon runner of all time.

"I am happy with my preparation and I think I was so fast because of the teamwork," Kipchoge said. "Everything is down to teamwork. I planned to go out fast in the first half. I thought try to run fast. It was a marvellous performance. My legs and my body still feel young.

"But the most important thing is my mind, and that also feels fresh and young. I am so happy to break the world record."

Only a handful of runners could keep up with his sub-three minute kilometre split times in the early stages, along with the group of pacemakers.

He gradually shook off 2021 winner Guye Adola but the latter's Ethiopian teammate Andamlak Belihu refused to buckle, even as they raced through the halfway mark in under an hour.

Belihu finally dropped back around the 27km mark as Kipchoge pushed on for the record.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, who retained his title at the Tokyo Games, had fallen short of his world mark by just over a minute at the Tokyo Marathon in March, but he was not to be denied in Berlin.

Having slowed slightly in the second half of the race, he still powered through the final 500m sprint.

Passing through the city's iconic Brandenburg Gate just as the sun started to emerge, a beaming Kipchoge crossed the finish line to set another record.

He is the only man to run a sub-two hour marathon when he clocked 1:59.40 on a specially designed track in Vienna in 2019, but the time is not officially recognised as it was not set in competition.

Asked whether he would attempt a sub-two hour run in Berlin in 2023, Kipchoge said: "Let us plan for another day. I need to celebrate this record and have to realise what happens. Just roll and see what happens.

"There is still more in my legs. I hope the future is still great. My mind is still moving, the body still absorbing the training."

Compatriot Mark Korir completed a one-two finish for Kenya, 4min 49sec behind, with Ethiopian Tadu Abate (2:06:28) third.

Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa stunned the field in the women's race, winning in 2:15:37, the third-fastest time in history. Only record-holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya and Briton Paula Radcliffe have run faster marathons.

Assefa, 25, sensationally beat her previous best by 18min. Kenyan Rosemary Wanjiru was second, ahead of Ethiopian Tigist Abayechew.

AFP, REUTERS