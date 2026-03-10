Straitstimes.com header logo

Kipchoge starts continental quest in Cape Town with first Marathon in Africa

Athletics - Sydney Marathon - Sydney, Australia - August 31, 2025 Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge reacts after the Sydney Marathon REUTERS/Hollie Adams

March 9 - Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will compete in his first marathon on African soil when he lines up in Cape Town on May 24, the start of a bid to run a marathon on all seven continents over the next two years.

Kenyan Kipchoge, 41, will add significant star quality to the Cape Town Marathon, which is currently a candidate for Abbott World Marathon Majors status and if all goes well in 2026 will join the likes of London, New York and Tokyo on the global running series.

"Africa is where my journey as a runner began and where the foundation of my success is deeply rooted," Kipchoge said.

"To start this World Tour in Cape Town is very special. It is about celebrating the strength of African running and inspiring the next generation.

"To race my first ever marathon on the African continent holds deep meaning for me." REUTERS

