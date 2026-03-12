King’s Charter is Godolphin’s leading hope

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

As Carnival draws to a close, more offshore runners make beeline for last feature races

The Dylan Cunha pair of Gun Carriage (left) and Silver Sword stretching out nicely during trackwork at Meydan ahead of their March 13 assignments.

– Horses from four different countries will do battle at Meydan on March 13, as the international theme of the Dubai Racing Carnival meeting continues right through to the final meeting.

The official feature is the 300,000 dirham (S$104,000) Phi Advertising Handicap, Race 5, over 1,600m on turf. It has attracted a bumper field of 15, including four Godolphins trained by Charlie Appleby: King’s Charter, Cavallo Bay, Indian Springs and Hallasan.

Former UAE champion jockey Richard Mullen rides top weight King’s Charter, a length second in the Lord Glitters Handicap (1,800m) on Feb 6.

“All four of Charlie’s have good chances and he’s out in stall 10, which makes things more difficult,” said the rider.

“His form is rock solid. He stepped forward from his first run and had a big run behind Dividend, who has won since and who ran a big race behind Quddwah.

“He’s stepping back to a mile but he’s won over a this trip and he’s a horse who doesn’t lack pace.”

British trainer Jamie Osborne has enjoyed an excellent Carnival with six winners. They include The Fingal Raven, who won over course and distance two starts ago, before finishing fifth over 1,400m at his last start, ridden by Adrie de Vries who stays on on March 13.

“Fingal appears to be thriving at the moment,” he said. “A return to 1,600m is in his favour and the draw gods have been a little kinder on this occasion (7).”

Trainer David Menuisier is looking forward to a Dubai World Cup spot for Sunway in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup (3,200m) on March 28. But, for now, he runs City Of Light 3YO City Of Delight in the 190,000 dirham Phi Advertising Handicap over 1,900m on dirt.

“City Of Delight has been in really good form all winter,” said the Frenchman. “He was really unlucky not to win on turf the other day (second to Ruling Dynasty) and went up 4lb, but his handicap on the dirt has stayed the same, so we’re trying to see if he can take advantage of that.

“I think he handles the surface absolutely fine, but sadly every time he’s run on dirt he’s been drawn wide and unfortunately that’s the case again (12).

“Let’s hope he has a little bit of luck this time. I’d be thrilled if he could win – it would make a good meeting in Dubai a great meeting.”

Mullen takes him on with Estmrar, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, who finished second over 2,000m on Feb 13.

“It was a nice run last time to finish behind Valdivia who ran a good race last week,” said the Group 1-winning hoop. “He obviously has a live chance but the draw hasn’t helped. 16 of 16 isn’t the best.

“It’s probably one which wouldn’t affect him that much as he likes to be in one rhythm. So if we can overcome that draw, I’d be hopeful of a big run.”

One of the most popular runners on March 13 is Dylan Cunha’s Silver Sword, who goes for his third Carnival win in the 190,000 dirham ARN Handicap, Race 3 over 1,800m on turf.

“Silver Sword loves Dubai and has had a great season,” said the Newmarket-based South African handler. “He will go close again.”

Cunha is two-pronged in the race, also sending out three-year-old Tailgunner Joe. A winner here two starts ago, the US-bred son of Knicks Go was a creditable sixth in the Listed Jumeirah 2000 Guineas (1,600m) last time on Feb 28.

“Tail-gunner Joe has also had a great season,” he said. “He’s badly drawn unfortunately (13) but will be flying late and will need lots of luck. He’s absolutely bouncing.”

Cunha believes his better chances come later in the evening, including Asgard’s Captain in Race 7 and Gun Carriage, who runs in the closing 250,000 dirham Binghatti Handicap, over 1,600m on dirt.

The Gun Runner four-year-old was fourth in the Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile (1,600m) last time on Feb 15.

“Gun Carriage has had a good season without winning,” said Cunha. “This is his best chance yet, he’s our best runner of the day.”

Eight go against Gun Carriage, including three-time course winner Nyaar who finished second over 1,400m on March 6.

“Nyaar came out of the race in very good shape and this is the last race this season for him,” said trainer Doug Watson. “I like the draw (7) as he can stalk the pace and not use too much energy getting hassled like last time.”

Top weight is carried by the Bhupat Seemar-trained Shaq Diesel, who makes his second local start after finishing seventh over 1,400m on Feb 20.

“I’ve sat on him a couple of times at home and he’s a huge, big horse,” said Mullen, who gets the ride. “Naturally he would’ve come forward from that first start behind Khanjar, which wasn’t too disappointing, over seven furlongs.

“His form from America suggests he’s solid from 1,200m to 1,400m and he has gate eight which should be fine in a small field. We should see a better version of him this time out.” DUBAI RACING CLUB