Kingdundee to snare the Computaform Sprint

Race 1 (1,400m)

The sole maiden race on the card begins the Champions Day betting bonanza.

(1) ONE OF THOSE DAYS was a fast-finishing second over 1,450m on the Inside track when resuming after a break. With further improvement expected switching to the Standside course, he will be hard to beat.

(6) PROPER was supported when making his debut in a lucrative maiden. He would have benefited from the experience and was subsequently gelded, so is open to any amount of improvement on his reappearance.

(4) LANCE ALOT and (9) WHAT A WARRIOR have shown enough to make their presence felt too.

Race 2 (1,160m)

This 2yo fillies’ Grade 2 starts a sequence of nine consecutive feature races for the day. Alan Greeff landed this prize in 2025 with a Master Of My Fate filly and history could repeat itself if (2) FATEFUL LOVE reproduces her runaway debut victory.

Fellow first-start scorers (4) GOOD DAY SUNSHINE and (3) GET UP warrant respect by the same token.

(8) VOLCANIC HEAT has the form and experience to also play leading roles.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(2) GIMME A VODKA sets the standard on the strength of his last-start second in a 1,000m Listed event. This extended trip will be more to his liking and any improvement should see him resume winning ways.

Filly (7) TWILIGHT could give cheek to the selection in receipt of a sex allowance after an impressive debut victory against male opposition.

Newcomer (3) KINGS MOUNTAIN and last-start scorer (6) THE BRONX BULL are capable of landing a blow.

Race 4 (2,850m)

(7) ENFLAME is unbeaten over track and trip and will be hard to beat.

(3) DAIMYO produced a career-best performance when he dominated from the front in a 2,400m Listed race last time and even under a penalty, he could be hard to peg back if he adopts similar tactics.

(2) ALADDIN’S LAMP (second) renews rivalry with Enflame (third) on better weight terms but has to prove his stamina over this extended trip.

(1) POETS WARRIOR is a proven stayer with solid form credentials, so should have a role to play under the conditions.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(8) ONE EYE ON VEGAS caught the eye when fourth in a 3yo Grade 1 over 1,800m last time and reverting to this shorter trip should suit. He could improve sufficiently under bottom-weight 55.5kg to upstage his elders.

(4) TEXAS RED (third in 2025) fared better than those rivals in a recent 1,600m Grade 1 and should have their measure again on better weight terms.

Grade 1 winners (2) MAIN DEFENDER and (1) COSMIC SPEED meet in a rematch of the 2025 race won by the former, who is weighted to defend the title in his peak run after a lengthy layoff. However, both could be in better form heading into this year’s renewal.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Prestigious WFA race for fillies and mares.

Multiple Grade 1-winner (1) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM sets a lofty standard and will be hard to beat if anywhere near her best.

She thwarted the fast-finishing (2) RAINBOW LORIKEET when winning at the highest level over this trip in Cape Town nine weeks ago. Those familiar foes will likely fight out the finish, provided the travelling has not taken too much out of them.

(3) CALLMEGETRIX is a versatile performer with the form and experience at this level to have a say in the outcome.

Younger fillies (9) GOLDEN PALM and (10) SCARLETT HEART are not taken lightly either.

Race 7 (1,000m)

Ultra-competitive Grade 1 Computaform Sprint renewal.

(2) KINGDUNDEE is sparingly raced and is open to further improvement and could remain unbeaten over this distance.

(1) BUFFALO STORM CODY will make his presence felt back on the Highveld after finishing behind Kingdundee in a Western Cape Grade 1.

(6) ZIYASHA should confirm the improvement of his recent 1,160m victory with a full set of alumites unsurprisingly retained.

(3) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is back to defend his crown and likely to acquit himself admirably back over this distance.

Race 8 (2,000m)

Cape Town Met winner (1) SEE IT AGAIN ran well in defeat when a fast-finishing second in a recent 1,600m Grade 1 on his Highveld reappearance. On that evidence, he will be hard to beat on these terms over this extended trip.

Recent Grade 1 winner (10) GRAND EMPIRE and runner-up (11) TRUST may pose a bigger threat in receipt of weight.

(3) FIRE ATTACK has a bit to find on that form and will not be done any favours from his No. 11 draw but should acquit himself well in defence of his title.

Race 9 (2,450m)

Rapidly improving filly (13) CURIOUS GIRL was a wide-margin winner of the Oaks Trial in her first Highveld appearance. She could make history by defeating male opposition to win the SA Derby.

Derby Trial runner-up (5) TEXAS MISSILE (3kg better off) has the experience over this sort of trip that should stand him in good stead.

(4) Salani Kahle is a two-time winner over 1,800m in Greyville and is not without claims.

(8) MASTER SPY ran third in the Listed Hawwaam Stakes (2,000m) at his last start will be suited by the extra 450m.

Race 10 (2,450m)

(1) HAZY DAZY fought back gamely to add the second leg of the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara to her success in Leg 1. On the evidence of that performance, as well as her earlier form over 2,000m, this extended trip is unlikely to hold any fears so she is primed to complete the series clean sweep to cap a near-perfect preparation.

(4) LITTLEMISSMILLION, (2) CHARGE IT and (3) DAISY JONES are held on that form but could improve, venturing beyond 1,800m for the first time, to pose more of a threat.

Race 11 (1,160m)

Class-dropper (1) UMZINGELI WENYATHI should also be competitive at this level off his current ratings, as he could improve with alumites on all four feet for the first time.

(4) STONEYWOOD showed his rivals a clean pair of heels when winning a similar course-and-distance event in March, and another forward showing is expected off a five-point higher mark.

However, both (3) AFRICAN PRINCE (second) and (5) XENOPHON (third) are weighted to turn the tables on that rival, so will likely have roles to play.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(4) KAMBATI made a winning handicap debut at this level over 1,450m from a wide draw and he remains ahead of the handicapper, so it could pay to follow his progress under a lenient four-point penalty.

Consistent class-dropper (2) ZIP CODE is dangerous at this level, especially off a reduced mark, though a wide draw does his chances no favours.

Fellow last-start scorer (1) MONKEY PUZZLE fits a similar profile so should acquit himself competitively.

(11) BAY EMPIRE and (5) BRAVE VIKING also have the means to make their presence felt.