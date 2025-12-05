King Of Light to rule Northerly

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

King Of Light (William Pike) easily taking the Group 2 WA Guineas (1,600m) before a packed Ascot grandstand at his last start on Nov 22. The bar is now raised for trainer Daniel Morton’s unbeaten gelding in the Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1,800m) at the same track on Dec 6.

RACE 4

(3) TRIO actually trialled super behind Western Empire and London’s Image leading into this campaign and then has taken a few runs to find his feet. However, his most recent start behind Noteworthy in a 72+ 1,400m was a sharp improvement when Billy Egan went on and now Nash Rawiller gets a go.

(4) ROYAL TORONADO looked like he was going to chime in and run on by last weekend, but hit a brick wall with 50m to go and peaked on his run badly. Backing up and William Pike will keep him short in betting.

(6) BLAZING EMERALD held her own last week. She is trying hard.

(5) CORRECT CHOICE is drawn sticky and could get posted wide in the small field.

RACE 5

(9) ACE QUEEN SUITED jumped all right in her trial but was quickly restrained and settled back in the field, before sustaining an impressive run over the top of a few key rivals whom she meets in this race. Whether Brad Parnham tries to go forward on debut or lets her find her feet and tries to ride her in the same way she won her trial, she will be a big threat.

(2) RED LARK went around in a Crystal Slipper on debut and there is nothing wrong with finishing 3.7L behind undefeated stablemate Beatty.

(7) PROPERATA led in that trial and was only gobbled up late. He has got the natural jump-and-run ability to be there for a long way.

(11) PARMALEE can use the fence to advantage and Steve Wolfe usually wins an early 2YO race most years. Looked professional enough at Lark Hill.

RACE 6

(1) ROCKING SOCIETY has not quite found his form just yet this campaign but at the same time, he is not going as bad as it might read on paper. First-up beaten 1L at 1,600m, second-up did not look to handle York, third-up got shuffled a long way back in a race dominated close to the speed. Fourth-up, senior rider on, blinkers on, drawn a gate, each-way price. Going again.

(6) GRAND RESERVE caught the eye last week and now on the seven-day spin, he gets out to his preferred distance and a senior goes on.

(8) SUMMER’S LEGACY is screaming out for the 2,200m. She was never in a winnable position last week and her earlier win three deep the trip over the speed was gritty.

(5) MAJOR MARIO has always been underrated throughout his career.

RACE 8

(6) STORM AWAY was a super return in the Max Simmonds at 1,000m behind Talkanco and Luana Miss. Blinkers on to sharpen him up looks an astute move. With a stack of speed hailing from Wiluna Lass, Paint It Red, Now You See Me and Castle Road, he can sneak up in behind.

(1) CASTLE ROAD has “flopped” every time he has been to 1,200m and every other run of his career has been elite. Back to 3YO set weights plus penalties (SWP) conditions, great use of the 3kg claim for Zephen Johnston-Porter and back to 1,000m, where he is three from three (including one at Pinjarra).

(2) BABY PEARL has also gone to a Placid Ark Prelude and a Placid Ark and been found out at that level.

(3) ROSTISLAV has the X-factor and a turn of foot but he will likely concede them a head start.

RACE 10

(6) SILVER EYE has been going well all preparation and the only “below par” run has been in the Batavia Sprint. Otherwise, he has beaten Immortal Bliss, matched motors with Kay Tee Why and Too Dardy, finished off strongly behind Cessation and talented sprinter September Born. 1,400m is an unknown but he should run in the tierce.

(8) SHMOOV MOOVA will divide opinions. He has been costly to punters of recent times and, while there have been excuses (did not handle wet tracks and then wide throughout fresh), it is time to stand up. Shades on first time says the stable think the same.

(9) WITHOUT REG was fighting out of his weight division in the Carbine Club but was not bad considering. Back to his right grade.

(5) FLY WITH CAUTION races over the speed and is mapped to get across.

RACE 12

(9) AUTO CRUISE put the writing on the wall in the Heat behind Bartime. She got a long way back, got wide on straightening and savaged the line both visually and sectionally. She has finished in the Top 2 at each of her four starts. With a clear run, she looks hard to beat.

(1) BARTIME is a different horse at 1,400m and a different horse with galloping room. Expect Austin Galati to burn early to get across.

(8) HAMMARMILL has returned in good order and having easily qualified must have deliberately raced last week to back up into this.

(7) DESERT DANCING caught the eye at her return and has been kept fresh for the Final.

RACE 13

(2) OUR PALADIN AL went from a maiden to a C3 to a 60+ Graduation to an Aquanita Stakes all in the one campaign when last in work. Has been given a decent spell by trainer Russell Stewart and is produced first-up. He was enormous behind Aquanita Classic winner Arcadia Park. Nice horse.

(8) RALLY THE TROOPS trialled really well and then got himself into all sorts of bother at his return. Looks like he will bounce out into a position close handy in a race devoid of much speed.

(15) HARD SOLO ran out of her skin in the Placid Ark and then was set a task seven days later in the WA Guineas.

(3) REDBACK FLYER might need further but watch for him late.

RACE 15

(1) BUCKETS RIDGE was 30-1 into 13-1 in the AJ Scahill Cup and with clear galloping room at a crucial stage in the home straight, arguably wins. He actually was not too bad in recent starts. He was either luckless or race was not run to suit. Egan stays on and he is going as well as many of the fancies.

(10) FOREVER BOY is the new kid on the block and won soft last week. Looks the progressive horse headed towards the Cup. He is the one the market will want.

(2) CAPTAIN PLUTO was worried out of it last start. Looked to have the race shot to pieces at the 200m and then could not put Simply away.

(6) DEMOLISH is flying this campaign. Both runs enormous.

RACE 17 (Best Bet)

(15) KING OF LIGHT is looking to add his name to a list that includes Playing God, Ihtsahymn, Perfect Reflection, Arcadia Queen, Kay Cee and Amelia’s Jewel as a 3YO to beat the older horses in Ascot’s Group 1 1,800m WFA feature. He is now five-from-five undefeated and his win in the WA Guineas was that of a proper horse. He has got 52kg, he will blend in midfield with cover and he has got gears when Pike opens him up. He is a star.

(1) WESTERN EMPIRE is a A$3 million (S$2.57 million) earner and gets a 4kg weight swing on Watch Me Rock from the Railway Stakes, where he tried to defy history as the topweight in a race dominated by those at the bottom end of the scale. Was super.

(11) COSMIC CRUSADER is the unknown element. He would have jumped favourite in the Railway and his Carbine Club rating suggests it would have been justified.

(12) DEPTH OF CHARACTER sat four deep the trip in the Railway and yet ran the fastest last 200m. Huge run.

RACE 18

(9) JAZ SESSION is just a wonderful race mare. She is a 1,000m specialist and will settle in front of her main danger and give you a wonderful run for your money on the each-way.

(10) BLACK ORA has come back bigger and better as a four-year-old mare. She is holding her form and she has got a great turn of foot when saved up. Perfect Pike horse.

(4) RICHANCO is three-from-three undefeated fresh but this is his acid test.

(1) DEVINE BELIEF ran second to Rope Them In at SWP last campaign. Respect that.

Comments courtesy of Racing WA