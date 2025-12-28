Kind Words makes strong statement in Group 3 feature

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Kind Words (Tom Sherry) landing the spoils in the Benchmark 78 Captivant @ Kia Ora Handicap (2,000m) at Rosehill Gardens on Dec 7. The Kris Lees-trained mare followed that up with a triumph in the Group 3 Belle Of The Turf Stakes (1,600m) at Gosford on Dec 28.

– A mare with a few “should haves” across her record, Kind Words is making this summer one for her after notching her second win in succession, adding a Group 3 win to her name in the A$300,000 (S$258,000) Belle Of The Turf Stakes at Gosford on Dec 28.

Starting from the awkward barrier 10 from the 1,600-metre start, jockey Tom Sherry pushed the Written Tycoon five-year-old forward in the early stages before backing off the pace mid-race.

Having to settle three wide and making a run as they straightened, Kind Words ($35) was tough enough to hold off Hyperbolic (Tyler Schiller) by a head, while the Chris Waller-trained Chica Mojito (Zac Lloyd) finished another ¾ length away in third.

Trained by Kris Lees, Kind Words saluted in the Benchmark 78 Captivant @ Kia Ora Handicap (2,000m) at Rosehill Gardens on Dec 7 last start, but stepping back in distance delivered no negative to the mare’s performance.

“It was a tough win,” said Lees’ stable representative Cameron Swan.

“Everything worked out as we chanced our arm early and got into a nice spot. She finished it off well.

“Though she was in a nice positive, she lacks that real turn of foot over a mile.

“She probably should have won a (Group 1) Queensland Oaks where she had a really torrid run and she went really good, so it is good for her to get this Group 3 win. She has really shown what she’s made of this preparation.”

Kind Words achieved a career peak rating of 102 after her last-start win, which was also her first victory since October 2024, when she claimed a Class 1 race (2,000m) at Kembla Grange.

She finished fourth behind the Ciaron Maher-trained Socks Nation in the Queensland Oaks (2,200m) at Eagle Farm on June 8, 2024.

Kind Words’ record now stands at four wins and eight placings from 27 starts.

Lees notched his second success in the race after Hidden Wonder in 2010, while this was Sherry’s third victory over the past five editions.

One race earlier, $8 favourite Caffe Florian snared her first “black type” win in the A$200,000 Listed Gosford Guineas.

Trainer Richard Litt tried to remove all the pressure around the daughter of Snitzel’s first attempt at gaining “black type” status by having no expectations of her this time, nor thinking about anything beyond the 1,200m feature.

“Super filly and what she has done this preparation is pretty amazing,” said the Warwick Farm-based Litt.

“(Jockey) Jason (Collett) rode her beautifully and nursed her around the corner. I think there is so much more improvement in her and she’ll go to the paddock now.

“We’ll look after her and she’ll come back a much better horse. We were happy to get here.”

With the speed on in the early stages, Caffe Florian’s regular rider Jason Collett settled the three-year-old filly in the second half of the field.

He made a move before the turn with the filly looping the opposition to win by a ½-length margin over the Michael Freedman-trained Mareth (Lloyd) in second.

Memo (Sherry) – who suffered interference in the straight – was another 1¼ lengths away in third.

Collett said it was an easy victory for Caffe Florian.

“She did it pretty easily and the pace was good early,” he said.

“She wouldn’t want any further at present as she’s still learning what it is about.

“We made an early move when the pace came off at the start of the turn and she won it soft in the end.”

Finishing third on debut at Canterbury on Nov 14, Caffe Florian went on to score back-to-back on Nov 28 and Dec 12, and has now strung three wins in succession in four starts.

The A$400,000 purchase at the 2024 Inglis Easter Sale has clawed back A$171,000 in prize money. RACING AND SPORTS