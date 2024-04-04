Kim Sei-young sets the pace at LPGA Match Play after early birdie binge

LOS ANGELES – Kim Sei-young birdied six of the first 10 holes on her way to a six-under 66, grabbing a one-stroke lead after the opening day of the LPGA Match Play tournament on April 3.

The 31-year-old South Korean has not won an LPGA title since the November 2020 Pelican Championship, which came a month after her lone Major triumph at the Women’s PGA Championship.

A revamped format for the 2024 event at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas features three rounds of stroke play with the top eight advancing to weekend match play. On April 6, the single-elimination match-play bracket will be held in the morning, followed by the semi-finals in the afternoon. The championship match is on April 7.

Kim, ranked 39th, opened with a birdie, added another at the third hole and reeled off three in a row ending at the par-three eighth.

She birdied to begin the back nine and answered her lone bogey at 14 with a birdie at the par-five 16th.

“It’s a change, the format (of) first three rounds, and feels like a lot of things going on,” Kim said.

“It works today. The front nine I didn’t expect I would play... this well. I was just like, some holes, par is best, so I kind of play very smart. That’s what I wanted to do, so pretty solid round. I’m very happy with that.”

Kim, who won her first of 12 career LPGA titles in 2015, has adopted a more cautious tone with her game rather than attacking the pins.

“But now I don’t follow any more because if you follow the hole, it can be the water, so just kind of very safely play this week.”

Rose Zhang birdied her last four holes to seize a share of second spot with fellow American Danielle Kang on 67.

“I felt like I was just really patient out there,” Zhang said. “I had a really good game plan coming in. You can’t really go at pins on this golf course, so making sure that I have my targets and iron play was pretty exceptional. I really gave myself many opportunities out there.”

Zhang, 20, won her pro debut last June at the LPGA Americas Open, the first player to win her pro debut at an LPGA event since Beverly Hanson in 1951.

Kang, playing on her home course, had a round similar to Zhang’s. Also starting off on the 10th tee, she was one-under after her front nine, then added four birdies in a bogey-free back nine to finish on 67.

“It challenges you a lot,” Kang said of Shadow Creek. “I’ve heard that people have complained about the greens are too firm and they wanted it softer and they commented about the format and all that, but all (event sponsor) MGM Resorts wants to do is keep you happy and make us happy and do whatever we want.

“At the end of the week, whoever plays well is going to be happy with whatever condition and whatever has been thrown at us.”

Sharing fourth on 69 were Japan’s Yuka Saso, Australian Minjee Lee and Sweden’s Anna Nordvist. Defending champion Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand is tied for 40th at two over. AFP, REUTERS