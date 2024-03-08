Kim Jae-hee takes clubhouse lead at Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open after rain-hit second round

SINGAPORE – Kim Jae-hee’s concern that the weather interruption during the first round would slow her momentum proved unfounded as she claimed the clubhouse lead with a four-under 68 second-round effort at the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open on March 8.

The South Korean’s 10-under 134 total was good enough for a two-stroke lead over Thai star Patty Tavatanakit (69), Hwang You-min (63), Jun Ye-sung (67) and amateur Oh Soo-min (68) as rain halted play at the $1.1 million Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour event for the second day running.

Overnight leader Bang Shin-sil, who was one-under through 10 holes, was also two shots adrift.

On March 7, Kim was one stroke from the lead after a five-birdie surge on the back nine but was dismayed to see play halted owing to inclement weather just as she was playing her final hole.

But she returned to Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines Course the next morning and registered four birdies in the first 14 holes before mixing two more birdies with two bogeys for the lead.

She said: “I just did things the same as I usually would. I thought the first round was over but I was a little disappointed that there was one shot left, especially because I was playing well. I started today like it’s just another day.”

Despite holding the advantage, the 22-year-old was clearly not satisfied as she headed to the driving range after her round.

Kim, who is chasing her maiden KLPGA Tour win, said: “I was telling myself to play as if it was a good day. My form today was not that good, but the feel from yesterday is still present.

“I’ll try to find the same feel (during practice) and play the same way tomorrow.”

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Patty, who completed five holes left from the first round early on, maintained her focus to stay in the hunt for her third title in four weeks.

“It was a good round. Another solid 69,” said the 24-year-old, who at world No. 27 is the highest ranked golfer in the field of 108.

“A lot of birdie opportunities today, I feel like my game is feeling really good.”

South Korean amateur Soo-min, 15, was surprised to find herself among the leading players.

“I’m happy about what I did today and happy with my good result,” said the teenager, whose best finish on the KLPGA Tour came at the Kyochon 1991 Ladies Open last May when she finished joint-ninth.

“I’ve learnt a lot from competing with professional golfers and this is my chance to improve myself.”