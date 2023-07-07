Kim Hyo-joo and Lin Xiyu share lead at US Women’s Open

SAN FRANCISCO – South Korean Kim Hyo-joo and China’s Lin Xiyu shared the first-round lead at the US Women’s Open after shooting four-under-par rounds of 68 at Pebble Beach on Thursday.

Kim, looking for her second Major championship title after winning the Evian Championship in 2014, made a fine start to her round with four birdies before she bogeyed the par-four ninth.

The 29-year-old managed just one more birdie, on the penultimate hole, but was delighted that she avoided bogeys on the back nine.

“I was quite concerned about the front nine, but I was able to do a good job,” she said.

“Then on the back nine I had some risky stretches, but I was able to make par each time, and I’m very satisfied with my overall performance to the end.”

Kim was runner-up in the 2018 US Women’s Open, losing in a play-off to Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn at Shoal Creek, Alabama, but said that contest was far from her mind.

“This is a new tournament, a new golf course, so I had a new mindset. My good performance today, I think that gives me confidence,” she said.

Lin is hunting for her first Major after picking up seven wins on the China LPGA Tour and two victories on the European Tour.

She made five birdies and a bogey on the ninth, her last hole, but was pleased with the way her short game had ensured she avoided further bogeys.

“I feel like my game wasn’t at the best, especially first couple holes I struggled to get on the green, even from the fairway,” she said.

“But I saved some really, really good pars, so that takes some pressure off my shoulder to have a solid start.”

Lin missed out on the Women’s PGA Championship two weeks ago in Baltusrol, finishing third after having a share of the lead going into the final hole.

She has had three top-three finishes this season as she looks to finally get her first win on the LPGA Tour.

“I feel like when you’re on a good run, you better just get something out of it,” said Lin, who had three runner-up finishes in 2022.

“After the two missed cuts, I regrouped myself, set a new goal, set a new game plan. Obviously, it’s working, so I just wanted to keep it going and see what happened.”