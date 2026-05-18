Ellie Kildunne named rugby personality of the year to cap dream season

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England's full-back Ellie Kildunne is tackled by France's scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus as she runs with the ball in the Women's Six Nations international rugby union match at the Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux on May 17, 2026.

LONDON – England full-back Ellie Kildunne capped a superb season by being voted the British Rugby Union Writers’ Club personality of the year on May 18, a day after scoring two tries in the country’s 43-28 Six Nations Grand Slam-winning victory over France.

The 26-year-old has become the face of England’s all-conquering Red Roses team, who are on a world-record 38-match winning streak and secured an eighth successive Six Nations title.

She scored two spectacular tries in the World Cup semi-final victory over France and another as England beat Canada in the final in a sold-out Twickenham last September.

She finished runner-up to golfer Rory McIlroy in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, after becoming the first women’s rugby player to be shortlisted and she was even immortalised in a custom-made Barbie doll.

Kildunne won the members' vote for the Pat Marshall Memorial Award by a landslide. In the poll of the RUWC’s 250-plus members encompassing writers, photographers, broadcasters and digital creators, she finished ahead of Finn Russell in second place with last year’s winner, French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and her England teammate Zoe Stratford close behind.

She is the fourth woman and fourth England women’s player to win the award after Maggie Alphonsi (2010), Emily Scarratt (2014) and Sarah Hunter (2022).

Kildunne wins the prestigious RUWC personality of the year award 50 years after Wales and British and Irish Lions great Mervyn Davies was the first recipient in 1976.

Kildunne follows in the footsteps of previous stars to have been acclaimed by the RUWC such as Gareth Edwards, Jonah Lomu, Martin Johnson, Jonny Wilkinson, Dan Carter and Siya Kolisi. REUTERS