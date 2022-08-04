Kids Dash returns for StanChart S'pore Marathon; new apparel sponsor, medal design

SINGAPORE - Organisers of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Thursday (Aug 4) announced Puma as the official apparel and footwear sponsor for the Dec 2-4 event, as well as the return of the Kids Dash category which was last held in 2019.

Puma will produce the running singlet, and finisher t-shirts for the full 42.195km marathon event and kids' dash, among other event apparel.

All runners across the four categories - 5km, 10km, half marathon and full marathon - will receive a running singlet, with up to 50,000 expected to participate. After opening registration six weeks ago, half of race slots have been snapped up, organisers told The Straits Times.

Aside from apparel, a 70-strong contingent called the Puma Pacers will also lead runners in the full marathon and half marathon to complete their races in their desired time. More details will be shared on the SCSM website and social media pages.

Registration for the Kids Dash, scheduled for Dec 2 from 6-9pm, and open for children aged between two and 12 , will start on Friday from 10am.

Organisers The Ironman Group also unveiled the medal designs for this year's event, including an exclusive one for runners taking up in the "Double Up Challenge", which pairs either the 5km or 10km category with either the half or full-marathon events.

The SCSM will return to its full physical format this year for the first time since 2019. Before the pandemic, the annual SCSM - which goes through the Central Business District - typically drew about 50,000 runners and about half were foreigners in 2019.

The 2020 edition was fully virtual with over 12,000 participants, of which 37 per cent were overseas runners.

Last year, it was a hybrid format with 4,000 runners in the Ekiden (team of four), 5km and 10km events at The Float @ Marina Bay involved in the first in-person mass participation event here since the pandemic.

The half and full marathon were offered only in a virtual format, as were the 5km, 10km, kids 1.5km and 3km categories.

Registration and more details can found at this website.