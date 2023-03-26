Kickboxing: Superlek defeats Danial Williams and retains world title

SINGAPORE - Defending world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicked his way into retaining his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship title, knocking out his opponent Danial Williams at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (March 25).

The co-main event also featured a fight for the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title which showed Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeating interim title-holder Janet Todd via a unanimous decision.

Among other notable results, Akbar Abdullaev took down Oh Ho Taek in 44 seconds to win the MMA Featherweight category in his promotional debut.