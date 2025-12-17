Khawaja defies the obituaries with half-century in third Ashes test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ADELAIDE, Dec 17 - Usman Khawaja proved reports of his demise as an international cricketer were greatly exaggerated as he scored a defiant half-century on Wednesday ‍to ​steady Australia on day one of the third ‍Ashes test against England.

Initially overlooked by selectors for the match at Adelaide Oval, a decision ​that triggered ​career obituaries in local newspapers, Khawaja was drafted into the line-up before the toss when Steve Smith was forced to withdraw due to vertigo.

Dropped in ‍the slips when on three, Khawaja batted up to the cusp of tea ​before his 126-ball knock ended ⁠on 82 with a slog-sweep caught at deep square leg off the spin of Will Jacks.

Taking Smith's place at number four, Khawaja was pressed into action early when Jake Weatherald and ​Travis Head, the openers preferred ahead of him, were both caught before the first drinks break.

Recalled ‌paceman Josh Tongue all but had ​his wicket early on, inducing a thick edge that flew to second slip but a late-reacting Harry Brook put down the regulation chance.

Khawaja held firm as Australia staggered to 94 for four, with Marnus Labuschagne and all-rounder Cameron Green falling in a three-ball burst straight after lunch.

A day before his 39th birthday, Khawaja raised his ‍fifty with a single off Brydon Carse, prodded into the covers, and ​went on to build a 91-run partnership with wicketkeeper Alex Carey before Jacks struck to ​end their stand.

Australia were 185 for five when Khawaja ‌walked off to a big ovation on a hot afternoon, and finished the session on 194 for five. REUTERS