Khawaja defies career obituaries with half-century in third Ashes test

ADELAIDE, Dec 17 - Usman Khawaja proved reports of his demise as an international cricketer were greatly exaggerated as he scored a defiant half-century on Wednesday on day one of the third Ashes ‍test ​against England.

Khawaja, who stitched together a crucial partnership with Alex ‍Carey to drive the hosts to 326-8 at stumps, was initially overlooked by selectors for the match at ​Adelaide Oval, ​a decision that triggered career obituaries in local newspapers.

However, he was drafted into the line-up before the toss when Steve Smith was forced to withdraw due to vertigo.

Dropped in the slips ‍when on three, Khawaja batted up to the cusp of tea before his 126-ball knock ended ​on 82 with a slog-sweep caught at ⁠deep square leg off the spin of Will Jacks.

"(Khawaja) came into the day today pretty last minute, played a big role," wicketkeeper Carey, who scored an emotional hundred, told reporters.

"I guess his record speaks for itself.

"He’s a quality ​player, it was a matter of time for him to score."

Taking Smith's place at number four, Khawaja was pressed ‌into action early when Jake Weatherald and ​Travis Head, the openers preferred ahead of him, were both caught before the first drinks break.

Recalled paceman Josh Tongue all but had his wicket early on, inducing a thick edge that flew to second slip but a late-reacting Harry Brook put down the regulation chance.

Khawaja held firm as Australia staggered to 94 for four, with Marnus Labuschagne and all-rounder Cameron Green falling in a three-ball burst straight after lunch.

A ‍day before his 39th birthday, Khawaja raised his fifty with a single off Brydon ​Carse, prodded into the covers, and went on to build a 91-run stand with Carey before Jacks struck to ​end their stand.

"He’s still really hungry to improve and play good ‌cricket for Australia," Carey said.

"I still think he’s got so much to give for this group." REUTERS