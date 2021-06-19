Kharisma's test run

Kharisma, a seven-time winner over 1,200m with four from his last five starts, is testing the waters in today's $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,400m on turf.

Trainer Stephen Gray is using the race to gauge his charge's stamina, with the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m on July 3 in mind.

The four-year-old has run over 1,400m only once before in 15 starts - for a fourth in Class 4.

"We'll see how he goes. I don't know if he'll get the 1,400m, but he's fit to take the option. It's only another 200m, anyway," said the New Zealander.

"He's done nothing wrong, he's a bloody nice horse. Then we'll know if he can go to the mile race. But I don't think he's a Derby horse.

"If he doesn't get it, I'll give him a break and bring him back to sprints. The problem is I also have limited options for him."

The Group 1 Singapore Derby on July 25 is run over 1,800m.