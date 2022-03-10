Kharisma shows his intent at the trials

If Kharisma and his connections still have their eyes on the Lion City Cup, well, they are certainly making no secret of it.

Sure, the coveted sprint - now in August instead of its April slot - is still five months away, but the Indonesian-owned Dago Stable does seem to be getting a move on.

Kharisma was at the trials on Tuesday morning and it was an encouraging hit-out.

He did not break any land-speed records, running the Polytrack 1,000m in a leisurely 60.41sec, but the intent was obvious.

With Marc Lerner hoisted up into the saddle, Kharisma stalked the speed set by Fame Star and they were inseparable at the 250m mark.

But Kharisma had a ton in the tank and, 75m from home, he got real serious.

Taking the bit and without much urging from the French jockey, he left Fame Star paralysed, as he cruised to a one-length win.

Fame Star, who was ridden by apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui, stayed on for the minor prize. He easily held off A'Isisuhairi Kasim, who worked Minister into third spot after being tardy out of the gates.

It was after Kharisma's last-start win in a Kranji Stakes A race on Jan 15 that Stephen Gray's assistant trainer, Lisa O'Shea - standing in for the boss who was in New Zealand at the time - said that the camp would be aiming Kharisma at the Lion City Cup and that they hoped he could get a ticket to the big sprint.

Should Kharisma get to run in the August classic, it will not be his first tilt at the big one.

He was in last year's line-up in April, but he was never a factor. He finished seventh to Lim's Lightning, who, once again proved too smart for Kranji top sprinters.

They then shifted focus to the Merlion Trophy in November. Kharisma was sent off as the $15 top pick but he was caught flat-footed when eventual winner Celavi made a lightning move at the top of the straight.

Unable to reel in the leader, Kharisma finished fifth.

If he wants to land a big one, he has five months to work towards it. From the looks of things, the wheels are already in motion.

Another one to keep an eye on is War Room.

Running in the last of four trials, War Room - ridden by Jake Bayliss - showed his rivals a clean pair of heels. He led from go to whoa to score by 21/4 lengths from Te Akau Ben.

He clocked 60.93sec for the trip.

If you are wondering who he is, do not fret. You are not alone.

From Tim Fitzsimmons' yard, War Room is somewhat new to the Kranji scene, having raced just once.

That, too, was not much of a show.

He finished 10th in a field of 14.

On that January day however, everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong.

He was slow to begin, then was obliged to race wide without cover. From the 800m mark to straightening, he hung out, making it uncomfortable for his rider, Oscar Chavez.

Well, he definitely had excuses. The most telling being the fact that it was his first race in almost two years.

Will we see a new and different War Room in his next start?

Does look like it.

After all, his barrier manners have improved. There was no "hanging about".

Yes, he seems to have taken a ton of benefits from that debut and, when he next faces the starter, he could be worth some each-way support.