Khan replaces Sudharsan in India's squad for Sri Lanka tests

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Aug 9 - India batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the test series against Sri Lanka due to a toe injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Sarfaraz Khan, who has played six test matches, was named as his replacement.

"He will link up with the Indian squad in Colombo before the team travels to Galle for the first test match, starting August 15, 2026," the BCCI said in a statement.

India and Sri Lanka will contest a two-match test series. REUTERS