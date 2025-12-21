Khairil disqualified for one year

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jockey Khairil Zulkiflee winning his first career Group 1 with Kim Emperor in the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) at Sungai Besi on Dec 7.

– Jockey Khairil Zulkiflee has been disqualified for one year for his ride on Infinite Wisdom in a Class 5A sprint (1,000m) in Ipoh on Dec 6.

The Malaysian jockey had just won his first career Group 1 race in the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) on the Richard Lines-trained Kim Emperor at Sungai Besi on Dec 7.

Infinite Wisdom, owned and trained by Kevin Coetzee, came from a long way back to finish fifth behind Harveywallbanger in that last race on Dec 6.

The panel of stewards at Perak Turf Club concluded an inquiry into the running and handling of Infinite Wisdom on Dec 18.

After reviewing the race videos and taking evidence from Coetzee and Khairil, Khairil was charged for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that Infinite Wisdom was given the full opportunity of winning or of obtaining the best possible placing.

After jumping well and on the speed, Infinite Wisdom was travelling well on the bit.

But, from about the 900m mark, Khairil restrained his mount unnecessarily, thereby giving up his position and rightful running, which was taken up by Big G.

That resulted in Infinite Wisdom dropping further back towards the rear of the field.

Then, from around the 400m mark, he failed to ride with sufficient vigour and determination when his mount was running on.

Khairil was found guilty of the charge.

He was disqualified for one year, with effect from Dec 18 to Dec 17, 2026. He was also fined RM50,000 (S$15,800).

He was informed of his right of appeal. TURFONLINE