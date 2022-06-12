Key recommendations from the Singapore Physical Activity Guidelines

A revised set of guidelines to encourage people to stay active and be less sedentary was launched by the Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB).

Here's a look at the key recommendations for different age groups.

For children aged zero to two

- Engage in imaginative play and storytelling activities

- No recreational screen time recommended

- Interactive floor-based activities for at least 30 minutes a day for children aged 0-1

- At least 180 minutes of physical activities spread throughout the day and daily outdoor play for children aged 1-2

- Quality sleep for 14-17 hours

For children aged three to six

- Limit sedentary time

- Have no more than one hour of recreational screen time a day

- At least 180 minutes of physical activities spread throughout the day. At least 60 minutes should be on moderate- to vigorous-intensity activity

- Quality sleep for 9-13 hours

For youngsters aged seven to 17

- An average of 60 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity aerobic activity a day

- Incorporate vigorous-intensity aerobic activities, and muscle and bone strengthening exercises at least three days a week

- Quality sleep for 8-12 hours