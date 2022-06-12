Key recommendations from the Singapore Physical Activity Guidelines

A revised set of guidelines to encourage people to stay active and be less sedentary was launched by the Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB).

Here's a look at the key recommendations for different age groups.

For children aged zero to two

- Engage in imaginative play and storytelling activities 

- No recreational screen time recommended

- Interactive floor-based activities for at least 30 minutes a day for children aged 0-1 

- At least 180 minutes of physical activities spread throughout the day and daily outdoor play for children aged 1-2

- Quality sleep for 14-17 hours

For children aged three to six

- Limit sedentary time

- Have no more than one hour of recreational screen time a day

- At least 180 minutes of physical activities spread throughout the day. At least 60 minutes should be on moderate- to vigorous-intensity activity

- Quality sleep for 9-13 hours

For youngsters aged seven to 17

- An average of 60 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity aerobic activity a day

- Incorporate vigorous-intensity aerobic activities, and muscle and bone strengthening exercises at least three days a week

- Quality sleep for 8-12 hours 

For adults aged 18-64

- At least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercises a week

- Do at least moderate-intensity activities that strengthen muscles, bones and joints at least twice a week

- For those over 50, include moderate-intensity activities that emphasise on strength and functional balance at least three days a week

For older adults aged above 65 years

- At least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercises a week

- Engage in muscle-strengthening activities two or more days a week

- Include moderate-intensity activities that emphasise on strength and functional balance at least three days a week

- For adults with chronic conditions (e.g. Type 2 diabetes) the recommendations are still applicable. If unsure how to begin, consult a healthcare professional.

For pregnant and postpartum women

- Pregnant and postpartum women without contraindications are encouraged to engage in physical activity

- Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week

- Incorporate muscle strengthening or gentle stretching activities

For persons with disabilities (where possible and as able)

- Engage in physical activities every day

- Strengthen muscles, bones and joints through activities at least two days a week

- Aim for at least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week

