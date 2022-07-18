Kerley looks ahead to a bright future

EUGENE (Oregon) • Fred Kerley led a United States clean sweep as he stormed to victory in the men's 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist trailed Marvin Bracy for 95m of the tight race, but managed to out-dip his teammate by 0.02 seconds for a 9.86sec victory at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Compatriot Trayvon Bromell got the bronze in just the third 100m world championship sweep for the Americans after 1983 and 1991.

"We said we were going to do it and we did! USA, baby!" Kerley said to roars of approval and applause from a partisan home crowd. "I didn't know until I looked up and saw the clock with my name 'Fred Kerley' on it.

"It means a lot and I've done something not many 400m runners have done. I know today opened up many doors for me. The future is bright for me."

The last US sweep featured track legend Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell, something not lost on the modest Kerley or silver medallist Bracy.

"It's amazing to be among the great, they did it in 1991, we did in 2022," Bracy said. "This is history, to be part of something that has only happened three times ever just means the world to me."

He also paid tribute to Kerley's versatility, who started his career as a 400m specialist before switching to the shorter 100m.

"The guy's special, he's a rare talent to be able to do all three events, his range is limitless. He might do 800m next year, we don't know," Bracy said. "He's a special cat, among an elite group of people like the (Usain) Bolts, the Wayde van Niekerks."

Kerley is now the only man to have won world meet medals in both 100m and 400m - he was the 400m bronze medallist at the 2019 championships in Doha.

The 27-year-old is also one of only three men, along with South Africa's van Niekerk and fellow American Michael Norman, to have broken 10sec in the 100m, 20 in the 200m and 44 in the 400m.

Kerley has set his sights on the sprint double - the 200m starts today - and is also not ruling out runs in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.