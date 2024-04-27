Kenya's Wanyonyi sets road mile world record in Herzogenaurach

Athletics - Diamond League - Xiamen Diamond League - Egret Stadium, Xiamen, China - September 2, 2023 Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the men's 800m final with second placed Canada's Marco Arop REUTERS/Aly Song/ File Photo
Updated
Apr 27, 2024, 09:08 PM
Published
Apr 27, 2024, 09:08 PM

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi on Saturday set a road mile world record at the Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany, finishing with a time of three minutes and 54.5 seconds.

The race was Wanyonyi's competitive debut in the men's mile category.

The 19-year-old broke the previous record of 3:56.13 set by American Hobbs Kessler in October. Kessler, who also ran on Saturday, finished second with a time of 3:56.1.

Wanyonyi, who specialises in 800 metres, won silver at last year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest, before winning gold at the 2023 Diamond League. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top