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Kenya's Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record by one second

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Athletics - Diamond League - Monaco - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 10, 2026 Kenya's Agnes Jebet Ngetich in action during the women's 3000m final REUTERS/Manon Cruz

Athletics - Diamond League - Monaco - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 10, 2026 Kenya's Agnes Jebet Ngetich in action during the women's 3000m final REUTERS/Manon Cruz

Sept 20 - Kenya's Agnes Ngetich took a second off the previous women-only half marathon world record as she won the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on Sunday, stopping the clock at one hour, five minutes and 15 seconds.

Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning and led the race till the end, finishing 50 seconds before compatriot Veronica Loleo, who came in second.

The previous record was set by Peres Jepchirchir, another Kenyan, when she won the World Half Marathon title in 2020.

The overall women's half marathon world record is held by Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey, who clocked 1:02:52 in 2021. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.