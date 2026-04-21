Kenya's Korir shatters Boston Marathon course record

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BOSTON, April 20 - Kenyan John Korir won the Boston Marathon on Monday for the second straight year, breaking the course record in two hours, one minute and 52 seconds.

It was a Kenyan sweep at the world's oldest marathon as defending champion Sharon Lokedi won the women's race in two hours, 18 minutes and 51 seconds. She set the course record last year in 2:17:22.

In the men's race, a relaxed Korir surged past Ethiopia's Milkesha Mengesha at the 20-mile mark to take control of the race. Korir ran alone for the final six miles, breaking the record set in 2011 by compatriot Geoffrey Mutai in 2:03:02.

Korir clocked his last mile of the race in four minutes, 26 seconds. Before crossing the finish line, a broad smile crossed Korir's face as he stuck out his tongue in a playful gesture.

It was a chilly start to the 130th running of the race, with temperatures at 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7 Celsius) on a clear day that offered a slight tailwind to the runners. REUTERS