Kenyan Chebet smashes women's 10,000m world record

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet broke the women's 10,000 metres world record by nearly seven seconds with a time of 28 minutes 54.14 seconds on Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

Chebet cruised through the finish at Hayward Field before collapsing to the ground as she beat the previous record of 29:01.03 set by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey three years ago.

"I just want to thank my management, my coach and everyone at home for their great support," said Chebet.

A world silver and bronze medallist in the 5,000 metres, the win qualified Chebet to compete in the 10,000m at this year's Paris Olympics.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay was second in 29:05.92 and Kenyan Lilian Kasait Rengeruk took third in 29:26.89.

Tsegay, who set the world record in the 5,000m on the same track last year, ran stride for stride with Chebet for much of the race before the Kenyan pulled away with three laps to go.

"I say because Gudaf requested a world record, let me go with her and see how my body responded, and the body responded well then I decided to go," said Chebet.

The Kenyan rarely competes in the 10,000m, having not run in the event since 2020.

"For Paris, I'm going to double. But my target is to run 5,000 first, then 10,000 comes second," she said. "Because this is my first 10,000 outside the country to run, and I'm so happy to run a world record." REUTERS