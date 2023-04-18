Kenya double as Chebet, Obiri dominate Boston Marathon

BOSTON - Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri stormed to victory in the men’s and women’s races at the Boston Marathon on Monday to complete a third straight Kenyan double in the 127th edition of the long distance-running showpiece.

In rainy, cool conditions, defending men’s champion Chebet upstaged world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge to become the first man to defend the Boston title since Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot’s 2006-2008 hat trick.

Chebet finished in a time of 2hr 5min 54sec, with Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay second in 2:06:04, and Chebet’s training partner and fellow Kenyan Benson Kipruto third in 2:06:04.

But there was disappointment for two-time Olympic champion Kipchoge, widely regarded as the greatest marathon runner of all time, who had been who had been bidding to add the Boston crown to previous marathon victories in Berlin, Tokyo, London and Chicago.

Kenyan icon Kipchoge trailed home sixth in 2:09:23, around three-and-half-minutes adrift of Chebet.

The 38-year-old had looked perfectly poised through the opening and mid-stages of the race but was broken after a bold attack by Geay at around the 19-mile mark.

As the pack gave chase to Geay, Kipchoge was rapidly left behind and was soon nearly 100 meters off the pace.

Geay remained in the lead through 24 miles in a leading trio alongside Chebet and Kipruto.

But Chebet and Kipruto kicked on in the final two miles and Chebet led with a mile to go before pulling away to retain his crown.

“I’m happy because I know this course very well,” Chebet told ESPN following his win.

“I won last year, and now I’ve won this year – so maybe next year I’ll come back again.”