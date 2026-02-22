Kentucky calling for Love

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Saffie Osborne steering Brotherly Love to a two-length win in the Listed Dubai Road to the Kentucky Derby (1,900m) at Meydan on Feb 20.

– British trainer Jamie Osborne’s love for an overseas jaunt could go to another level after Brotherly Love’s gutsy win in the 800,000 dirham (S$276,000) Listed Dubai Road to the Kentucky Derby (formerly Al Bastakiya) at Meydan on Feb 20 opened the doors to America’s biggest race.

There was drama before the 1,900m contest, which carried 20 Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the winner for the first time, when favourite Salloom (Tadhg O’Shea) burst through the gates and was scratched.

The early good pace played to the strengths of Brotherly Love ($27), who got there with plenty in hand under Saffie Osborne, beating Duke Of Immatin (Silvestre de Sousa) by two lengths.

The son of Zoustar out of Ruby Love went one better than his half-brother, Heart Of Honor, who was second in this race a year ago.

“He’s becoming like his brother in ability and demeanour,” said Saffie Osborne. “They both like making life difficult for me, but when I came out into the straight and he switched leads I always felt like I was going to pick them up.

“It was gutting to get pipped in this race last year with Heart Of Honor, so it’s great to avenge that for Jim and Claire (Bryce, owners), it’s very special for them.

“That’s Dad’s sixth winner of the Carnival and I’m not sure people realise how hard that is to do.”

The late redemption was not lost on the Lambourn-based handler.

“Sweet revenge,” added Osborne Senior. “Last year we were very frustrated, so to avenge that with Heart Of Honor’s little brother is pretty incredible really.

“Everything about this horse last summer screamed dirt. When they went hard early on that suited us.”

In the 800,000 dirham Group 3 UAE Oaks (1,900m), 50 Kentucky Oaks qualifying points were up for grabs, and Labwah ($14) might just pursue that dream for connections.

Ridden by Bernardo Pinheiro, also the pilot in the Cocoa Beach Stakes (1,600m) on her previous start on Jan 16, the Charlatan filly led and never looked in danger, powering away for a 7½-length win over Yuno (Connor Beasley).

“She broke well and I got into a good pace, everything went very well,” said Pinheiro, riding his 37th winner of the season and 190th in the UAE. “Thank you to the whole team who put a lot of work in.

“I got a soft lead, to be honest, but she has a wonderful mind, she sits, relaxes, does everything I ask. She stays the distance. It’ll be interesting to see how far she goes.”

Trainer Salem bin Ghadayer was delighted he was collecting his third UAE Oaks win.

“She’s out of a middle-distance dam and a 10-furlong stallion, so the trip was an advantage for her. We came here confident,” he said.

On whether the filly will pursue the Kentucky Oaks or face colts in the Group 2 UAE Derby (1,900m) on March 28, he said: “I will go back to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan (bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, owner) as she was his pick from the breeze-up sale.

“I’ll ask him what he wants to do, but she’s ready for both options.”

It turned into an excellent night for Sheikh Hamdan when his Fairy Glen ($27) won the 850,000 dirham Group 2 Balanchine Stakes (1,800m) in the hands of Mickael Barzalona. DUBAI RACING CLUB