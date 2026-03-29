Kennedy pulls off repeat win over teenage sprint sensation Gout

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March 29 - Lachlan Kennedy beat teenage sprint sensation Gout Gout for the second year in a row at Australia's leading one-day athletics meet in Melbourne on Saturday before setting his sights on winning gold at this year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Kennedy crossed the line in 20.38 seconds in the 200 metres at the Maurie Plant meet to pip the 18-year-old by 0.05 seconds at Lakeside Stadium.

"I am not listening to the noise much, I just go out there and try to beat whoever is in front of me, and then they are all racing the clock," said Kennedy. "I love the attention – it's good. I love winning.

"The sky is the limit. I am chasing Comm Games gold – I think that's possible for sure."

Kennedy opened up an early lead with a blazing start and the 22-year-old Queenslander held on to win despite Gout rapidly narrowing the gap over the final 50m.

"Lachie got away with the win today, props to him," said Gout. "I'll be back for the nations, for sure.

"He is a Queensland guy – one of the good friends of mine, so congratulations to him, but I will be back for sure."

Gout made headlines in 2024 when he set a new Australian record of 20.04 in the 200m to lower Peter Norman's mark, which had stood since the 1968 Olympic Games. He has since gone quicker, establishing a record of 20.02 in June last year. REUTERS