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Kennedy hails golden age for Australia after smashing national 100m record

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MELBOURNE, July 29 - Sprinter Lachlan Kennedy has hailed a new golden age in Australian athletics after he and Torrie Lewis broke 100m national records in clinching Commonwealth Games medals in Glasgow.

Kennedy ran a personal best 9.85 seconds to beat Patrick Johnson's mark of 9.93 set in 2003 to claim a silver medal behind Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme (9.83) in the Games' fastest 100m final on Tuesday.

Lewis improved on her own 100m national record in the semi-finals and raised the bar again in the final, taking bronze in 10.99.

"Far out ... we got a medal in every event we competed in," 22-year-old Kennedy told Australian media.

"Aussie track is clearly in, I think, the best spot it's ever been and our team is so strong.

"We're in a real golden age with a lot of youngsters and a lot of good veteran talent as well."

Kennedy became the second Australian to legally break the 10-second barrier in the 100m when he ran 9.98 seconds at a meet in Kenya last year. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.