Keep an eye on Patch Of Cosmo

Race 1 (1,800M)

1 Foremost Teddy looks set to bounce back. He returns to Class 5 where his record is strong and can roll to the lead as he did four runs ago when winning a similar race. Britney Wong’s timing will be key.

4 Firefoot is not a prolific winner but the first look at Class 5 is a plus.

9 Happydearhappydeer has placed twice on this track and trip, and he can be competitive.

11 All Are Mine draws wide in barrier 11 but gets another look back on this track and trip after closing late into sixth over 2,200m at Happy Valley last time.

Race 2 (1,200M)

3 Win Speed contests Class 5 for the first time and Nichola Yuen’s 10lb (4.54kg) claim helps. He maps to give himself every chance on pace from gate 7.

9 Viva Chaleur finally broke through last time. Barrier 1 gives Andrea Atzeni the chance to land in the right spot again.

1 Glory Cloud will have plenty of supporters with Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes teaming up, and the conditions look suited back in a set-up similar to the one he won in five runs ago.

11 Modest Gentleman comes off an impressive trial win and, despite going 718 days without a win, he has been edging close. Matthew Chadwick keeps the ride and he could get on the board.

Race 3 (1,000M)

1 Run Run Sunrise won well two runs ago. Barrier 12 suits the straight course and, with plenty of speed engaged on paper, the tempo looks set up for him to be camped off it and darting through late.

10 Perfect Triumph took a clear step forward second-up, doing his best work late into fourth. Barrier 11 sets him up for a similar stalking run. Having Moreira is a plus.

2 Tourbillon Golfer looks one of the pace influences and can give a sight, but the amount of early pressure will determine how much he has left late.

6 Mapogo finished fourth on debut, but he looked to need the experience and can improve second-up.

Race 4 (1,400M)

13 The All Rounder has been knocking on the door, placing twice from his last three starts. He gets a kinder draw in barrier 5 after wide gates at his last two runs. He is ready to win.

2 Chill Partners draws a wide barrier again, but the ability is there after he overcame a wide draw two starts ago to break through, then had a poor trip last time and never got into it.

8 Voyage Boss looks to have found a suitable race to lift his form, and his third behind Straight To Glory four runs ago reads well to keep him in the mix.

10 Decision Link won impressively at Happy Valley in Class 5 last time. This is a different test, but his form has clearly lifted since joining Fownes.

Race 5 (1,600M)

6 Prestige Ricky resumes after being sidelined by a heart irregularity last time. He has had little luck, so the set-up gives him the chance to make his mark.

11 Absolute Honour was a pass-mark fourth at his first run for Frankie Lor and gets every chance to improve. Zac Purton stays aboard, barrier 1 is ideal, and the map looks clean.

3 Mega Mastermind pinched it last time after dictating from a wide draw and getting away with cheap sectionals.

10 Multisuperstar raced close to the speed last time and did not find much when the pressure went on. Quieter tactics suit him better.

Race 6 (1,650M)

5 Shanghai Style gets the right set-up from barrier 2 after finishing strongly against the race shape over 1,800m for third last time. The drop back to 1,650m looks a key positive and he maps for a much handier run.

8 Shotgun backs up after seven days from going too hard in front over 1,400m on turf and fading late into fourth. His previous all-the-way win was impressive and barrier 1 gives him the chance to give a good sight.

11 Bull Attitude has been holding his form since switching to this track and trip, and his latest effort was better than it reads after a wide draw and traffic late.

3 Perfect Team is a track-and-trip specialist and can lift now down in class with Moreira taking over.

Race 7 (1,200M)

1 Armour War Eagle drops into Class 4 for the first time and lands barrier 1 after wide draws at his last two starts. Using the gate is the key, but the set-up is there for him to take a big step forward.

3 Giant Leap gets in well under Yuen’s 10lb claim and he has trialled well between runs. Barrier 4 gives him a clean map.

10 Juicy Dragon was forced to cover ground last time but only went down by a neck in second, which was a solid effort.

5 Target Audience resumes since July 2025 and switches to the all-weather after winning on a New Zealand synthetic track pre-import. He is having only his second start in Class 4, while his trial was a good piece of work.

Race 8 (1,200M)

11 Tin Fook goes on in first-time blinkers at his first run for Ricky Yiu and the set-up looks ideal. From barrier 1, he gets his chance to put it together.

3 Aurora Patch ran well into second from barrier 10 last time and barrier 4 gives him another clean map to be right there again.

6 Pi Legend made the most of a class drop and Yuen’s claim last time to break through. He steps back into Class 3 with Moreira taking over and can still find himself in front with ease.

5 Blazing Wind gets Purton back aboard and that booking adds plenty given they are two-from-two.

Race 9 (1,400M)

4 Aerovolanic arrives in peak form after back-to-back wins, so he again looks the one to beat.

3 Everyone’s Star has shown enough to suggest a turnaround is not far away. Moreira is a key change given he is the only rider to have won on him in Hong Kong.

1 Sky Jewellery returns after more than a year off the scene, sidelined after bleeding in a barrier trial when he had been marked as a leading Derby contender. Fitness is the obvious query first-up.

7 Uranus Star has had to cope with wide draws at his last three starts and still produced solid efforts. Barrier 10 is another awkward gate, but he shapes as the likely leader.

Race 10 (1,200M)

2 Super Express keeps knocking on the door, coming off three straight seconds and now sitting on a record of two wins and seven seconds from nine starts.

10 Robot Lucky Star resumes in a strong Class 3, but he looks ready from his trials for the comeback.

5 Gold Patch rises in grade after a Class 4 win under a big weight from a wide draw, which was his second win from three starts.

3 Ka Ying Attack has trialled well since finishing second and adds a speed angle, capable of taking up a prominent spot early.

Race 11 (1,800M)

4 Patch Of Cosmo comes off an encouraging Derby fourth, making late ground after being eighth at the 400m and closing off well. Purton reuniting is a key positive after winning on him first-up this season.

3 Winning Wing brings the standout formline after finishing third behind Romantic Warrior last time. He has trialled well.

8 Joy Of Spring maps for a soft run from barrier 1 and arrives in good form off a second on the mile. The step up to 1,800m is key given he is a five-time winner at the trip.

2 Stunning Peach draws wide in barrier 12, but the long run to the first turn gives Angus Chung time to find a spot. He has hit career-best form and this is easier than his last assignment.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club