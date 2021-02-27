Keep active while exploring Singapore

Sport Singapore (SportSG) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will be launching a new edition of GameOn Nila!, a community game that will be part of the ongoing SingapoRediscovers campaign.

Available from Monday to April 30, this new edition of GameOn Nila! encourages locals to explore Singapore on foot, allowing them to earn points as they clock steps while visiting tourism and lifestyle establishments.

Participants can explore over 60 places of interest, including Design Orchard and Singapore River Cruise Clarke Quay, in 10 precincts.

All landmarks are in public spaces and require no ticketing fees, though participants are encouraged to support local businesses while exploring.

The SingapoRediscovers campaign was launched last July to revive the tourism industry, which has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Janice Woon, membership director at ActiveSG, SportSG, said: "As we are now unable to welcome as many people as before at our sport centres due to Covid-19, GameOn Nila! will be a fun alternative for our ActiveSG members and members of public to continue to stay engaged in physical activity.

"Through this collaboration with STB, we hope to get more people to exercise with their friends and family, while appreciating the beauty of Singapore."

STB brand director Lim Shoo Ling added: "With the March school holidays around the corner, it is the perfect time for families and friends to continue uncovering different facets of Singapore together and supporting our tourism and lifestyle businesses."

This version of GameOn Nila! comes after the Jejak Warisan - or heritage trail - edition, which started on Jan 1 and will end tomorrow, in which SportSG partnered the National Heritage Board to encourage the public to visit heritage trails in Singapore.

More than 150,000 people participated in the Jejak Warisan edition.

Retiree Ramlah Idros, 68, who took part in the GameOn Nila! Yeah at the end of last year, will be signing up for the new edition.

How the game works

Participants will have to sign up as ActiveSG members to access the game, which can be found on the ActiveWallet mobile app, available on both Android and iOS devices. After registering for the game, participants can earn Active Points by clocking steps via an in-app step tracker or by scanning geo-tagged QR codes displayed at participating merchants. Participants can play the game on their own or in teams of up to five. The Active Points can be used to ballot for prizes sponsored by participating merchants, such as Singapore Zoo family admission (two adult, two children), tickets by Wildlife Reserves Singapore, Mondrian Peranakan plate sets from Supermama, and Haidilao dining vouchers to be used at Plaza Singapura. More information will be available from Monday at: myactivesg.com/gameonnila

He said: "It is quite challenging to hunt for the QR code and take part in the activities.

"We enjoy hunting with our teammates, but this time, I will sign up as an individual to see how far I can go."