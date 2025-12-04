Keep a lookout for newcomer Grand Duchess on debut

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The races at the Selangor Turf Club on Dec 7 will be highlighted by the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m), with a no less exciting supporting cast which includes the Singapore Pools Trophy (1,200m) race.

The NZB Progressive on the 11-race programme will also see some pacey three-year-olds in action.

In a prelude to the big day, the training track on Dec 2 and 3 was abuzz.

Those at trackside saw some good gallops on Dec 2 and while it was more subdued on Dec 3, several runners caught the eye, such as new filly Grand Duchess.

From Siva Kumar’s yard, the Reliable Man three-year-old turned in a good piece of work when running the 600m in 39sec. That was after she loosened up with some cantering on the sand track.

If she can carry that form into that NZB Progressive (1,200m) slated as Race 3 on Dec 7, she could make it a memorable debut.

Owned by the India Horse Club Stable, Grand Duchess was sensational at his one trial on Oct 14. Ridden by Andre da Silva, she came from last to take the trial by four lengths.

Siva has since kept his filly under wraps but her workout on Dec 3 tells us that he has got her ticking over nicely.

The same could be said for some of trainer Ooi Chin Chin’s runners.

Down to contest Race 2, Bird Future ran the 600m in 39.2sec while Red Dragonfly, a runner in Race 7, did that same trip in that same time which left Red Dragon, who will see action in Race 8, to do the distance in 41sec.

Of the threesome, Ooi could be looking for a winning show from Red Dragon.

While the son of Redwood is getting on in years and already a seven-year-old, age has not diminished his desire to win races.

At his last start on Nov 2, Red Dragon was up against younger opposition but it made little difference. Well ridden off the speed by Khaw Choon Kit, he took the 1,600m event by a neck.

It was his 10th win in a busy career which has seen him race 66 times.

On the strength of his morning gallop, Red Dragon looks to be holding that last-start winning form and the 1,700m he has to negotiate on Dec 7 looks ideal.

As for Red Dragonfly and Bird Future, they both made the board at their last outings and each looks to have hit some decent veins of form.

Brian Miller