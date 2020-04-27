Kean earns rebuke from Everton for 'quarantine party'

LONDON • Everton are "appalled" after images emerged in the media showing Italian striker Moise Kean flouting government lockdown rules by hosting a house party.

The 20-year-old, who joined from Juventus last summer, was reported by British media to have filmed himself at his apartment partying with guests.

The Daily Mirror said that Kean sent video clips to a private Snapchat group, with the footage showing female guests giving lap dances. The caption on one picture was labelled "quarantine clean".

"Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable."

Kean is not the only player to flout rules during the lockdown while British football has been suspended since mid-March owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker could be disciplined after British media reported he broke lockdown rules by hosting a party involving two sex workers.

Tottenham's Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko apologised after a photo emerged of them training together while Spurs manager Jose Mourinho "accepted his actions were not in line with protocol" after holding a one-on-one training session in a public park with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Despite some players' misbehaviour, footballers and clubs have offered support throughout the crisis. Premier League players joined forces to start the #PlayersTogether initiative to raise money for Britain's National Health Service.

Chelsea's first-team players have been asked to continue "supporting other charitable causes" as they will not be taking pay cuts or contributing towards the club financially.

"As this crisis develops the club will continue to have conversations with the men's first team regarding financial contributions to the club's activities," Chelsea added in a statement on Saturday.

The club also said that they would not be using the government's job retention scheme during the crisis and would continue to pay staff in full.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth have all reversed initial decisions to furlough non-playing staff during the pandemic in the wake of criticism, while earlier on Saturday, Norwich City defended their decision to furlough staff.

Premier League clubs such as Southampton and West Ham United have announced wage deferrals for players, while Arsenal have announced a 12.5 per cent pay cut for players and coaching staff.

