Kazuki Himeno to lead Japan at Rugby World Cup

TOKYO – Back-row forward Kazuki Himeno was on Tuesday named Japan captain for the Rugby World Cup as the Brave Blossoms seek to replicate their impressive performances on home soil four years ago.

“Considering my age, this may be my last Rugby World Cup, so I will give it my all without regrets,” Horie said in a news release.

Hosts Japan were the first Asian team to make the quarter-finals in 2019, beating Ireland and Scotland before losing to eventual champions South Africa.

Himeno, fullback Kotaro Matsushima and veteran former skipper Michael Leitch were among 30 players named in Japan’s Rugby World Cup squad, ahead of the tournament beginning next month in France.

Himeno starred for Otago Highlanders in Super Rugby in 2021. Matsushima played two seasons for Clermont in France’s Top 14 and at the last World Cup scored five tries.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph said he was “not in a position” yet to name the whole 33-man squad due to injuries suffered by some players. The deadline is August 21.

The three additional players are likely to include at least a couple of locks, with Australian-born James Moore and Jack Cornelsen the only specialist second-row forwards in the squad named on Tuesday.

Pieter Labuschagne was not selected after being handed a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle in Japan’s 35-12 loss to Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup in Tokyo on Aug 5.

The suspension ruled the South-African born flanker out of Japan’s World Cup opener against Chile in Toulouse on Sept 10, although he would be free to face England in a crunch Pool D fixture a week later.

“The strength of the team is speed, skill and fitness, but getting it coordinated is our immediate goal,” Joseph said, adding that the team had made too many uncharacteristic mistakes of late.

“Recently we’ve had some tough results, with a couple of red cards and some serious injuries to some senior players that have really affected the team. But at the same time, it’s given us great preparation for the World Cup.

“Red and yellow cards will become an increasing feature of the modern game and every week, in every Test match, players have to be able to adjust to these moments.”

Of the 30 players announced, 13 featured in the 2019 squad.

Prop Sione Halasili and scrum-half Kenta Fukuda were the only two uncapped players, alongside another nine players with fewer than 10 Test caps.

Japan have been drawn in Pool D with England, Argentina, Samoa and Chile.