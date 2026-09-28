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Kazakh race walker's gold medal stripped at Asian Games

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NAGOYA, Japan, Sept 28 - Kazakh race walker Yasmina Toxanbayeva's Asian Games gold medal has been annulled following disqualification from the women's marathon event for "improper conduct", organisers said on Monday.

Toxanbayeva crossed first in the event on Sunday in three hours, 22 minutes and 20 seconds, nearly four minutes ahead of China's runner-up Danzengquzong, but the results remained provisional pending a protest.

Organisers did not specify the nature of the protest but Kazakh state media, citing the national Olympic committee, reported the result was under review because of her footwear.

Organisers and the Kazakh Olympic committee did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday.

Toxanbayeva confirmed the annulment on social media.

"We fought until the end," she said in an Instagram post. "Thank you to all my super-heroes who fought with me to the very end."

Danzengquzong was upgraded to the gold, with compatriot Ma Li earning silver ahead of Japan's bronze-winner Yukiko Umeno. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.