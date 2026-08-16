Kate Douglass breaks 50m freestyle world record second time in one day
- Kate Douglass broke the 50m freestyle world record twice in one day, finishing with a time of 23.19 seconds to win Pan Pacific gold.
- She improved her own earlier world record of 23.49 seconds set in the heats, beating Gretchen Walsh's previous record of 23.55 seconds.
- Douglass quickly shifted focus to the 200m breaststroke final, while Walsh took silver and Australia's Meg Harris earned bronze.
AI generated
LOS ANGELES – Kate Douglass continued her assault on the 50m freestyle world record on Aug 15, clocking a stunning 23.19sec to win Pan Pacific Championships gold with her second world record of the day.
The 24-year-old American knocked three-tenths of a second off the world record of 23.49sec she set hours earlier in the heats at Irvine, California.
That broke the world record of 23.55sec set by fellow American Gretchen Walsh on June 28 in Rome – where Walsh broke the world mark that Douglass had set on June 19.
Walsh took silver in 23.74sec while Australia’s reigning world champion Meg Harris was third in 23.89.
Douglass had little time to savour her accomplishment, departing the pool deck to prepare for the 200m breaststroke final on the last day of the four-day meet that brings together top swimmers from non-European nations. AFP