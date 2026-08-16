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Kate Douglass breaks 50m freestyle world record second time in one day

American Kate Douglass knocked three-tenths of a second off the world record of 23.49sec she set hours earlier in the heats to win the 50m freestyle in 23.19sec at the Pan Pacific Championships.

LOS ANGELES – Kate Douglass continued her assault on the 50m freestyle world record on Aug 15 , clocking a stunning 23.19sec to win Pan Pacific Championships gold with her second world record of the day.

The 24-year-old American knocked three-tenths of a second off the world record of 23.49sec she set hours earlier in the heats at Irvine, California.

That broke the world record of 23.55sec set by fellow American Gretchen Walsh on June 28 in Rome – where Walsh broke the world mark that Douglass had set on June 19.

Walsh took silver in 23.74sec while Australia’s reigning world champion Meg Harris was third in 23.89.

Douglass had little time to savour her accomplishment, departing the pool deck to prepare for the 200m breaststroke final on the last day of the four-day meet that brings together top swimmers from non-European nations. AFP