Katak strolls to an easy win

You would have heard the drumroll when Katak opened his Kranji account on Jan 22.

As for Ricardo Le Grange, he would have been thankful for the sound of sticks on skin which would have silenced his sigh of relief.

Katak had arrived from South Africa with a hefty reputation and the racing public were expecting nothing less from the 2020 Cape Winter Series winner.

He did not make the winners' list on his first four attempts but what the racegoer seemed to forget was his gallant second to Hard Too Think in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup run in October.

It was a huge showing but still they asked: "Where is that win?"

Well, that was settled just three weeks ago when Katak finally became a Kranji winner. That done, now comes the next question. Can he follow it up? We reckon he can.

Having found his feet, Katak will only get better and, as if to rub it into the doubters, he showed a spring in his step when winning his trial on Tuesday morning.

So what if his time for the 1,000m was a modest 60.15sec? He was not out to break records.

All that Danny Beasley, the man on the saddle, seemed concerned about was getting him home safe and sound - and, no doubt, in first place.

That, he did and it was a fluent win.

No bustle. No blather. Just an honest outing under the morning sun.

Sure, we did not see him in all his flowing glory but what we saw of him certainly suggested that he was good enough to make it two on the trot at his next start.

Some will argue that he has always impressed at the trials, having had four wins from five hit-outs. That is true but Tuesday's outing did look more than impressive.

Off cleanly from the widest chute, Beasley had him in fourth spot when the field sorted themselves out.

But the five-year-old did not stay there for long. Still covering extra ground by staying wide, he took the lead at the 600m mark and at the top of the straight, Katak had it neatly sewn up.

The question which remained was just how much distance would he put between himself and his nearest chaser, Makkem Lad.

Well, we can tell you now that it was three lengths - easing up.

That was some show especially since Makkem Lad is almost on level terms with Katak - 96 to 95 - on the ratings.

Yes, after that tentative start to his Kranji career, Katak looks ready to dominate in a big way.

As for Makkem Lad, he lost no marks and if he is able to bring that trial form to the races, he could make a race of it when he faces unbeaten Lim's Kosciuszko in Saturday's Class 2 thriller.

In the opening trial of the morning, we were treated to a good galloping show by a talent from Tim Fitzsimmons' yard.

The runner was The Bullet and he sure did live up to his name. Out in front at the jump-off, the three-year-old soon had them eating his dust as he led the field.

Ridden and relaxed by Manoel Nunes, The Bullet seemed to enjoy that unimpeded run and he was definitely in his element.

A furlong from home and it suddenly turned serious.

Gold Prize, ridden by apprentice Krisna Thangamani, mounted a challenge and they went to the line locked together.

A print of the photo finish showed that The Bullet had prevailed by a nose.

When winning, he looked forward enough to suggest that he is past the "education stage" and that he is ready for a good show at his Kranji debut. Watch out for him.