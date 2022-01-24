Katak serves warning

After four starts, the five-time unbeaten South African import Katak broke through in Singapore on Saturday to stake a strong claim for the Group 1 Kranji Mile in May.

The three-time South Africa Group 3 winner has blossomed from his two-month break and is right on track for his ultimate goal.

Ridden a gem of a race by jockey Danny Beasley, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained and Vasco Stable-owned five-year-old tracked beautifully behind Nepean before taking the lead shortly before straightening.

Both jumped from the widest barriers - Katak from Gate 9 and Nepean from 10 - to cross in for their ground-saving runs in the $85,000 Class 2 event over 1,400m on turf.

Jockey Manoel Nunes, who replaced Matthew Kellady on Nepean after the latter had a fall in an earlier race, dropped anchor after securing the lead for a slow 25.41sec first 400m sectional.

But Beasley just bided his time in his cosy position. Behind him were Pennywise and Elite Incredible.

Then came Preditor, the out-of-form 2019 Singapore Gold Cup winner Mr Clint, who made a sharp move to be third wide at the halfway stage. Heartening Flyer was next.

Katak overtook Nepean just before straightening. Beasley began to push and give a few reminders on the back of his mount, who kicked away gradually.

Heartening Flyer, the $18 second favourite, closed in strongly under jockey Shafrizal Saleh, but the $13 favourite was safely home by half a length in 1min 23.03sec.

The $144 outsider Elite Incredible finished third, another half a length away.

"Katak was very good. I always felt very confident on him. He gave me a very nice ride. I feel he has improved a lot since last year - and the longer the races, the better it will be for him," said Beasley, who will ride his regular partner Lim's Lightning in the Kranji Mile.

Katak was a $20 beaten favourite in his Kranji debut on Sept 4 last year in a Class 2 race over the Polytrack 1,200m, before finishing 10th to Lim's Lightning in the Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m just two weeks later.