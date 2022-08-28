Kassab is worth the wait

Kassab is a horse many will have a lot of time for.

After all, the five-year-old English-bred trained by Michael Clements and owned by Al-Arabiya Stable has proven to be an ultra-consistent galloper and looks destined for better things.

His Kranji record: Six starts for two wins, two seconds and two thirds. That speaks of his honesty and genuity.

With the benefit of a good break, the chestnut gelding looks set to return to the winning list in today's $50,000 Class 4 event over the 1,200m on turf. It will be in the last of 12 races at 5.30pm.

Kassab had his first five starts on the Polytrack but showed he could handle the turf with his creditable last-start second to Stenmark.

In that Class 4 race over 1,200m on May 21, he led and was shouted the winner when Stenmark sprouted wings in the final stages to deny him another victory by 3/4 lengths in 1min 10.5sec.

Stenmark franked the form by completing a double in another Class 4 event over the same course and distance. But his time was quicker, 1:09.54, with 2.5kg more.

Kassab went for a break after that and has indicated he is back sound and battle-ready.

In his trial on Aug 11, he strutted his stuff with an easy all-the-way victory over the Poly 1,000m. His time was decent, 60.07sec.

He probably could have gone faster, but it was the manner he won that was captivating.

He snared the lead easily from his wide draw. He then travelled boldly under his own steam with apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat atop and looked all muscled up.

Kassab would have tightened up further with his subsequent gallops after that trial.

Ibrahim's 4kg claim today will give his mount the added boost.

It will bring his handicap down to a handy 54.5kg.

Certain quarters may be a little concerned with his wide barrier (Gate 12, but 11 if the inside-drawn emergency acceptor The Wild Prince does not get a berth).

But Kassab has drawn wide gates in most of his runs, including his penultimate start when he won.

He jumped from Gate 9 in the 12-horse field in that Class 4 Poly 1,000m event. Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, who rode him that day, just kept him in midfield and bided her time.

Her mount was still about five lengths behind The Bullet, who showed the way into the straight.

The well-fancied Ricardo Le Grange-trained Water Rocket overtook The Bullet and kicked clear.

But, once Seow asked for an effort, Kassab lifted his head and lengthened beautifully.

His momentum took him past Water Rocket to win emphatically by 23/4 lengths in a smart 58.88sec.

There will be some speed in today's race, so expect Kassab to do the same: sit and strike.

The danger could come from stablemate Pacific Star, who scored impressively on debut on Aug 7 over 1,200m on turf in 1:10.64.

The three-year-old Australian-bred has an engine, on the way he trounced his Open Maiden rivals by 33/4 lengths. If he could overcome the second-run syndrome, he should run Kassab close.

The day's other top proposition is another Clements-trained runner, Istataba, in Race 4 (1.30pm) in the $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,600m on turf.

The four-year-old Argentinian-bred mare is also as honest as the day is long. She has a win and four seconds from eight starts.